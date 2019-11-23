Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘This Is Us’ Actor Justin Hartley Files Divorce From Netflix Show Star Wife Actor and Chrishell Stause ending marriage after just two years.

This Is Us star Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife, Netflix star Chrishell Stause, after just two years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The actor, 42, filed documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 22 the online docket confirmed.

Hartley cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce from Stause, 38.

Stause is known for her role on the Netflix show Selling Sunset and she was a long-time cast member of the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

They have no children together.

Hartley divorced his first wife, Passions soap opera star Lindsay Korman, in 2012. They have one daughter together.

As Radar readers know, before he hit is big on This Is Us, Hartley had financial troubles.

He was hit with a state tax lien for $17,417.99 in May 2010 for not paying his taxes in 2007, according to documents obtained by Radar. He paid off the debt later that month.