Priscilla Presley Faces Sensational New Claims She Was Involved in Elvis' Death: 'Master of Deception'

Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, dismissed the allegations in a scathing response.

He said: "Priscilla did not have anything to do with the assassination of JFK, she did not cover up Area 51, she did not fake the moon landing, and she is not secretly keeping Bigfoot locked in a cabin in Canada. Take off the aluminum foil hat and face reality."

Marty insisted the case instead centers on Priscilla's claims of elder abuse and fraud by Brigitte and Kevin.

The lawyer explained: "This lawsuit concerns Ms. Presley's claims against Ms. Kruse (and her co-conspirators) in which she alleges that Ms. Kruse engaged in a relentless and calculated campaign of elder abuse and fraud in order to take control of Ms. Presley's finances for her own benefit. Ms. Kruse's allegations are absurd and despicable, but unfortunately, are not surprising. Ms. Presley looks forward to holding Ms. Kruse and her co-conspirators liable for their wrongful acts."