Priscilla Presley Faces Sensational New Claims She Was Involved in Elvis' Death: 'Master of Deception'
Priscilla Presley is forcefully rejecting sensational allegations that she played a role in the death of her former husband, Elvis Presley, as part of a widening $50 million lawsuit brought by two of her former business partners, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Friday, September 5, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko amended their suit against Presley, alleging that she pressured the King of Rock n’ Roll in the months before his death.
In recent court filings, the pair claimed Priscilla was dissatisfied with her divorce settlement from Elvis and later placed a lien on Graceland for $494,024.49 on April 29, 1977, less than four months before he died.
The lawsuit alleged: "Despite enriching herself and extorting millions of dollars from Elvis, she then placed a lien on Graceland on or around April 29, 1977, in the amount of $494,024.49, adding pressure to Elvis less than four months before he died."
Brigitte and Kevin claimed this action "exerted undue pressure" and pushed "him to his death".
Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, dismissed the allegations in a scathing response.
He said: "Priscilla did not have anything to do with the assassination of JFK, she did not cover up Area 51, she did not fake the moon landing, and she is not secretly keeping Bigfoot locked in a cabin in Canada. Take off the aluminum foil hat and face reality."
Marty insisted the case instead centers on Priscilla's claims of elder abuse and fraud by Brigitte and Kevin.
The lawyer explained: "This lawsuit concerns Ms. Presley's claims against Ms. Kruse (and her co-conspirators) in which she alleges that Ms. Kruse engaged in a relentless and calculated campaign of elder abuse and fraud in order to take control of Ms. Presley's finances for her own benefit. Ms. Kruse's allegations are absurd and despicable, but unfortunately, are not surprising. Ms. Presley looks forward to holding Ms. Kruse and her co-conspirators liable for their wrongful acts."
Brigitte and Kevin's attorney, Jordan Matthews of Holtz Matthews LLP, responded with sharp criticism.
The lawyer told an outlet: "Apparently, Ms. Presley's defense is to list off nonsense hyperbolic statements that have no substance. Moreover, the fact that Ms. Presley chooses to make heartless and ridiculous statements about Area 51 and Bigfoot, making a mockery of the King of Rock n' Roll's death and his only daughter's death, is shameful, disappointing and unforgivable.
"The documents are in black and white and speak volumes. To date, Ms. Presley has presented zero evidence in support of her salacious claims, and we intend to hold her accountable for her reckless behavior."
The amended lawsuit portrays Priscilla as a "calculated sociopath and master of deception" and compares her to a "pit viper willing to prey on her own family".
The complaint extends beyond Elvis' death, accusing Priscilla of pulling her daughter, Lisa Marie, off life support against her medical wishes in order to regain control of the Presley estate.
Priscilla's lawyer condemned those accusations as "shameful" and "salacious", adding: "Accusing a grieving mother of contributing to her daughter's death is not savvy advocacy – it's disgusting."
The court filings also included alleged messages between Priscilla and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, suggesting Lisa Marie planned to sue her mother before her death.
Priscilla has countersued her former partners, accusing them of isolating her, commandeering her finances, and tricking her into signing over control of her name and likeness.
Brigitte and Kevin maintain their fraud and breach of contract claims and are seeking more than $50 million in damages.