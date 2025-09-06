'He Was Going to Crush My Hand': Denise Richards to Show Judge Tell-tale 'RHOBH' Footage of Ex Aaron Phypers in Desperate Bid for Restraining Order

The actress, 53, says she will use footage from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as evidence.

In a season 10 scene aired in 2020, Richards is heard telling Phypers: "Baby, don't say a f***ing word. We're on camera."

He responded: "Don't tell me what to say, or I'm going to crush your f***ing hand. Stop it."

During the RHOBH reunion that year, host Andy Cohen pressed Richards about the incident.

She recalled: "Yeah, he was going to crush my hand. I didn't even know that either and I played it for him and he said, ‘I don't even remember saying that. I don't know why I would say that, because I'm afraid of you.'"

Her costars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais both said they were stunned by the footage.