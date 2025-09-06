Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Finding Their Love Nest! Tom Cruise and Much Younger Girlfriend Ana de Armas Are 'House Hunting Together in the U.K.' as Engagement Rumors Ramp Up

The actor and his new lady 'are definitely thinking long-term.'

Sept. 6 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Superstar Tom Cruise and sultry Ballerina babe Ana de Armas are so serious, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun actor is set to spend some of his whopping $600 million fortune on mega expensive nests where they can bill and coo in Europe and the U.S.

A source said: "It's only been a few months, but Tom moves fast. When he wants something, he wants it now.

"He sees no reason to wait to move in together and he's clearly convinced Ana of the same thing. He's totally swept her off her feet with the grand romantic gestures. She's in awe of him.

"Finding a place to live together is further proof this is the real deal, to them at least."

The Real Deal

An insider said Ana de Armas keeps her Vermont retreat while Tom Cruise eyes a grand U.K. estate.
The thrice-divorced, 63-year-old action man and the once-wed, 37-year-old Cuban-born bombshell "are definitely thinking long-term, and one of the big decisions is where to put down roots together," shared the source.

"Ana is still very connected to the States and doesn't want to give that up. She's got her place in Vermont, which she loves. Tom's been up there with her and really likes it, but it's not going to be their only base.

He wants something grander in the U.K., maybe a country estate, something that feels expansive and permanent.

"The townhouse setup he has in London now is good for a place in the city, but he wants something bigger where he and Ana can potentially raise kids."

'Money Is No Object'

According to Hollywood insiders, Cruise is ready to expand with lavish homes on both sides of the Atlantic.
They're looking on both sides of the Atlantic, and money is no object. Cruise's got the kind of wealth that means they can take their time and get exactly what they want, and that might mean multiple homes.

"Now that he's mended a lot of his Hollywood relationships there's even talk he could come back to California and set up a base here."

While Cruise is gung-ho on their romance, the source said pals are urging de Armas to slow down.

Is It Too Soon For Ana?

Friends warned de Armas she may be rushing into the infatuation stage with Tom Cruise.
"People close to her think it's too soon to buy a house together, but try telling her that," said the source. "She's saying everything is going so well and she's in love.

"Her friends would call that the infatuation stage. They don't want to sound mean, but the reality comes later."

