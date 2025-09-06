EXCLUSIVE: Finding Their Love Nest! Tom Cruise and Much Younger Girlfriend Ana de Armas Are 'House Hunting Together in the U.K.' as Engagement Rumors Ramp Up
Superstar Tom Cruise and sultry Ballerina babe Ana de Armas are so serious, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun actor is set to spend some of his whopping $600 million fortune on mega expensive nests where they can bill and coo in Europe and the U.S.
A source said: "It's only been a few months, but Tom moves fast. When he wants something, he wants it now.
"He sees no reason to wait to move in together and he's clearly convinced Ana of the same thing. He's totally swept her off her feet with the grand romantic gestures. She's in awe of him.
"Finding a place to live together is further proof this is the real deal, to them at least."
The Real Deal
The thrice-divorced, 63-year-old action man and the once-wed, 37-year-old Cuban-born bombshell "are definitely thinking long-term, and one of the big decisions is where to put down roots together," shared the source.
"Ana is still very connected to the States and doesn't want to give that up. She's got her place in Vermont, which she loves. Tom's been up there with her and really likes it, but it's not going to be their only base.
He wants something grander in the U.K., maybe a country estate, something that feels expansive and permanent.
"The townhouse setup he has in London now is good for a place in the city, but he wants something bigger where he and Ana can potentially raise kids."
'Money Is No Object'
They're looking on both sides of the Atlantic, and money is no object. Cruise's got the kind of wealth that means they can take their time and get exactly what they want, and that might mean multiple homes.
"Now that he's mended a lot of his Hollywood relationships there's even talk he could come back to California and set up a base here."
While Cruise is gung-ho on their romance, the source said pals are urging de Armas to slow down.
Is It Too Soon For Ana?
EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Ready to Strip' Horndog Prince Andrew of All Royal Titles After More Disturbing Allegations Are Released About His Epstein Relationship in Explosive Memoir
"People close to her think it's too soon to buy a house together, but try telling her that," said the source. "She's saying everything is going so well and she's in love.
"Her friends would call that the infatuation stage. They don't want to sound mean, but the reality comes later."