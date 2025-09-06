EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Ready to Strip' Horndog Prince Andrew of All Royal Titles After More Disturbing Allegations Are Released About His Epstein Relationship in Explosive Memoir
Livid Prince William is poised to stab his uncle Prince Andrew in the back and strip away his royal titles when he becomes king – and wants to permanently oust the trouble magnet from the royal fold – after a bombshell new book made disturbing allegations about the Duke of York's sex life, boorish behavior and scandalous financial dealings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Historian Andrew Lownie's Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York paints an unflattering portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth's son – suggesting Andrew is an unrepentant horndog in denial about his links to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and a money-hungry buffoon, who's been chummy with a slew of questionable characters.
'A Nail In The Coffin'
A royal insider told RadarOnline.com that Lownie's damning book is "probably the nail in the coffin" for the duke's already shaky relationship with Buckingham Palace.
"Andrew has been the black sheep of the family for so long and they simply don't want him around anymore," the source said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, outraged Elizabeth stripped Andrew of his military affiliations, patronages and palace paycheck – and banned him from official duties – after Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre accused him of raping her when she was 17.
Andrew denied the allegations of Giuffre, who supposedly took her own life in April, but settled her civil lawsuit in 2022 by paying her a reported $16 million.
Speaking of the "self-important" duke, Lownie recently noted, "What most annoys him is his lack of a royal status. That's what really sort of gave him his whole sense of identity."
Some of the scathing claims in the biography allege the "sex addict" had more than 40 women brought to his hotel during a stay in Thailand and that Epstein would leave envelopes containing as much as $25,000 for young women in a bedroom Andrew would use during his visits to the billionaire's New York home.
Lownie also quoted a source who insisted Epstein paid off nearly $2 million in debts owed by Andrew's now ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Not A Part Of The Future Of The Monarchy
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Andrew has made waves by befriending a Chinese national accused of being a communist spy and sparked questions about how the former U.K. trade envoy – who rubbed shoulders with dictators and oligarchs – could afford his lavish lifestyle with a modest personal income.
Courtiers hint that fed-up William is now conducting secret negotiations with Parliament to remove his uncle's dukedom and princely title.
British broadcaster Helena Chard said the future king views Andrew as "a complete liability" and predicts the duke "will not be part of the streamlined monarchy."