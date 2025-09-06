EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Ready to Strip' Horndog Prince Andrew of All Royal Titles After More Disturbing Allegations Are Released About His Epstein Relationship in Explosive Memoir

A royal insider told RadarOnline.com that Lownie's damning book is "probably the nail in the coffin" for the duke's already shaky relationship with Buckingham Palace.

"Andrew has been the black sheep of the family for so long and they simply don't want him around anymore," the source said.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, outraged Elizabeth stripped Andrew of his military affiliations, patronages and palace paycheck – and banned him from official duties – after Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre accused him of raping her when she was 17.

Andrew denied the allegations of Giuffre, who supposedly took her own life in April, but settled her civil lawsuit in 2022 by paying her a reported $16 million.