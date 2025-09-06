EXCLUSIVE: Love After Tragedy! Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's Romance Has Taken Over Hollywood as Fans Are 'Thrilled' for the New Couple – 'They've Both Been Through So Much Heartbreak'

And not just for the film, either, which has earned rave reviews from moviegoers and critics alike. The former Baywatch babe and the 73-year-old Oscar nominee – who have a hot-and-heavy romance on-screen – have taken the relationship off-screen.

"They've been spending a lot of time together during the promo tour," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "People are really excited for them and feel they're good for each other at this point in their lives. They've both been through such heartbreak."

They don't seem like an obvious match. A widower since 2009, Neeson has said he's out of the dating game – though before his 1994 marriage, he was quite the ladies' man, dating a string of actresses including Helen Mirren, Brooke Shields and Barbra Streisand.

Meanwhile, wed five times to four men, Anderson notoriously survived a tumultuous marriage with Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee, including the unauthorized sale of their sex tape and his six-month sentence for spousal abuse, and relished a quiet life in her native Canada, saying, it's not about men or about relationships.