EXCLUSIVE: Love After Tragedy! Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's Romance Has Taken Over Hollywood as Fans Are 'Thrilled' for the New Couple – 'They've Both Been Through So Much Heartbreak'
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were smiling like a couple of teenagers in love as they walked the red carpet together at the NYC premiere of their new movie, The Naked Gun, on July 28, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"What a week it's been," the actress, 58, later gushed on Instagram. "There's so much love in the air."
Finding New Love
And not just for the film, either, which has earned rave reviews from moviegoers and critics alike. The former Baywatch babe and the 73-year-old Oscar nominee – who have a hot-and-heavy romance on-screen – have taken the relationship off-screen.
"They've been spending a lot of time together during the promo tour," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "People are really excited for them and feel they're good for each other at this point in their lives. They've both been through such heartbreak."
They don't seem like an obvious match. A widower since 2009, Neeson has said he's out of the dating game – though before his 1994 marriage, he was quite the ladies' man, dating a string of actresses including Helen Mirren, Brooke Shields and Barbra Streisand.
Meanwhile, wed five times to four men, Anderson notoriously survived a tumultuous marriage with Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee, including the unauthorized sale of their sex tape and his six-month sentence for spousal abuse, and relished a quiet life in her native Canada, saying, it's not about men or about relationships.
Liam's Painful Loss
Tragedy struck Neeson and his family in 2009 when his beloved wife, Natasha Richardson, fell and hit her head while skiing in Quebec, resulting in a fatal brain bleed. "She was on life support... and [I] told her I loved her," Neeson recalled during a 60 Minutes interview in 2014.
"Said, 'Sweetie, you're not coming back from this. You've banged your head... And we're bringing you back to New York. All your family and friends will come.'"
The actress died on March 18 at the age of 45 and was laid to rest near their home in upstate New York. The pair had been married for nearly 15 years and shared two children, sons Michael, now 30, and Daniel, now 28.
Neeson was devastated. "Grief's like – it hits you. It's like a wave," he shared. "You just get this profound feeling of instability. You feel like a three-legged table. Just suddenly... the Earth isn't stable anymore."
Still, he had to be strong for their kids. "I just don't – I just don't wallow too much," the actor said of juggling grief and fatherhood. "And I just didn't want to – especially for my boys – seem to be wallowing in sadness or depression."
Liam kept busy with work and started seeing public relations executive Freya St. Johnston in 2010, but their relationship came to an end two years later.
He hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since. When asked if he dates in a 2024 interview, the Love, Actually star said, "No, in a word. I'm past all that."
Liam And Pam Meeting On Set
Then came Anderson, who was cast as a femme fatale opposite him in the police spoof The Naked Gun.
Neither one has publicly confirmed their relationship, but Neeson and Anderson's chemistry has proved apparent on the promo trail.
"He's so kind and generous," she gushed during one interview, while the Taken actor shared, "She's a giggler, like me, and I love that."
Fans can't get enough of their PDA-packed press outings – and the pair's obvious affection for each other has even garnered the support of their family and friends.
Anderson and Neeson's respective children – she shares sons Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with Lee – joined them on the red carpet in NYC.
Close Ones Supporting Their Romance
And during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when the host asked if loved ones are "very much stanning" the new couple, Neeson's son Daniel gave a resounding "Yes!"
Richardson's sister, Joely Richardson, even left a string of red heart emojis in the comments section of Anderson's Aug. 1 Instagram post promoting the film.
While there have been whispers that this is nothing more than a publicity stunt, a second source insisted simply isn't the case.
"Everyone who knows her knows that when Pam falls, she falls hard and fast and despite all the mean gossip about this being fake, she's definitely falling for Liam," said the source.
"They don't know where this is going, but they know they want to keep seeing each other. As long as they make each other happy, they're in this together."