EXCLUSIVE: Kardashians' Illegal Surgery Controversy Explodes After Kim and Khloé Traveled to Mexico For Outlawed Treatment

Kim said she first tried the therapy after suffering a severe shoulder injury. Sharing images of herself in black pyjamas and protective goggles at the clinic, she wrote: "Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain… his team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since."

Encouraged, she returned to treat chronic back pain.

"The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again," Kim told her 364 million followers. "I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone."

She also praised Dr Khan and the Eterna Health team, adding: "Here's to hope, healing, and the future of science."

Khloé echoed her sister's enthusiasm, calling her visit to the team "INCREDIBLE."

In her own online post, she said: "I received a Muse stem cell treatment from Dr Khan (sweetest/smartest guy.) I work out 5 days a week, so having something to help with recovery, inflammation, and overall wellness is next level."

She also highlighted what she called the "bonus" anti-aging benefits.