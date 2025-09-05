EXCLUSIVE: Kardashians' Illegal Surgery Controversy Explodes After Kim and Khloé Traveled to Mexico For Outlawed Treatment
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are facing backlash after revealing they traveled to Mexico for stem cell procedures outlawed in the United States, sparking safety concerns and criticism over their public endorsements of the therapy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old Skims founder and her sister, 41, both shared posts on Instagram this month about undergoing Muse stem cell treatments at a clinic in Mexico run by Canadian doctor Adeel Khan.
Kardashians Blasted For Banned Stem Cell Therapy
While they described the results as "life-changing," experts warn the procedures remain unapproved by the US Food and Drug Administration due to questions over safety, regulation, and sourcing.
The siblings' decision to publicize the experience has reignited debate over celebrities promoting experimental medicine.
"This kind of travel for treatment is controversial because it skirts US safety laws," a medical industry source said.
"When public figures like Kim and Khloé share these procedures online, it risks encouraging fans to take medical risks abroad. Regulators are especially worried because these therapies are not subject to the same scrutiny outside the US."
Kardashian Sisters Hail 'Life-Changing' Treatments
Kim said she first tried the therapy after suffering a severe shoulder injury. Sharing images of herself in black pyjamas and protective goggles at the clinic, she wrote: "Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain… his team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since."
Encouraged, she returned to treat chronic back pain.
"The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again," Kim told her 364 million followers. "I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone."
She also praised Dr Khan and the Eterna Health team, adding: "Here's to hope, healing, and the future of science."
Khloé echoed her sister's enthusiasm, calling her visit to the team "INCREDIBLE."
In her own online post, she said: "I received a Muse stem cell treatment from Dr Khan (sweetest/smartest guy.) I work out 5 days a week, so having something to help with recovery, inflammation, and overall wellness is next level."
She also highlighted what she called the "bonus" anti-aging benefits.
Experts Warn Kardashians' Stem Cell Treatments Are Risky
But while the sisters celebrated their results, medical experts voiced unease.
"People should understand these therapies are considered experimental," another insider said.
"The FDA has not approved them, which means they lack oversight in sourcing and processing. Without that, patients could be exposed to serious health risks.
"Seeing celebrities post about it creates an illusion of safety that simply isn't there."
The FDA allows some stem cell procedures, such as therapies derived from umbilical cord blood for treating blood disorders, but Muse and similar treatments remain outside legal approval.
Reports suggest some unregulated clinics abroad use poorly processed or unverified cells, which can reduce effectiveness and heighten danger.
Khloé's Stem Cell Endorsement Sparks Safety Concerns
Khloé has often spoken openly about cosmetic procedures, recently listing past treatments including a nose job, Botox, laser hair removal, and collagen threads.
Yet her promotion of an illegal medical treatment is what has generated the fiercest criticism against her surgery addiction.
"The Kardashians are obviously incredibly influential," the source added.
"When they normalize traveling abroad for outlawed treatments, it can put impressionable fans at risk. That's what has sparked the controversy here – not just what they did, but that they broadcast it to millions of their very impressionable fans."