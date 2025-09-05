EXCLUSIVE: Zoë Kravitz Branded First Lover Harry Styles Has Been With 'Wild and Sexy Enough' to End His Playboy Ways

The 36-year-old Batman actress and the singer Styles, 31, were spotted together in Rome earlier this summer, photographed kissing in the street and later walking arm in arm through the city.

Zoë Kravitz is being credited with turning Harry Styles ' head in a way no one else has managed, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she may be the first partner "wild and sexy enough" to convince him to leave his playboy reputation behind.

While Styles has been linked to several women in recent months, insiders say his connection with Kravitz feels markedly different.

"Harry has been with plenty of high-profile women, but Zoë stands apart," a source said.

"She's bold, self-assured and has this undeniable pull. People close to him believe she might be the only one exciting and captivating enough to get him to leave his playboy image behind.

"He's showing more effort with her than he ever has before, and that speaks volumes."