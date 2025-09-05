EXCLUSIVE: Zoë Kravitz Branded First Lover Harry Styles Has Been With 'Wild and Sexy Enough' to End His Playboy Ways
Zoë Kravitz is being credited with turning Harry Styles' head in a way no one else has managed, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she may be the first partner "wild and sexy enough" to convince him to leave his playboy reputation behind.
The 36-year-old Batman actress and the singer Styles, 31, were spotted together in Rome earlier this summer, photographed kissing in the street and later walking arm in arm through the city.
A Different Romance For Harry
While Styles has been linked to several women in recent months, insiders say his connection with Kravitz feels markedly different.
"Harry has been with plenty of high-profile women, but Zoë stands apart," a source said.
"She's bold, self-assured and has this undeniable pull. People close to him believe she might be the only one exciting and captivating enough to get him to leave his playboy image behind.
"He's showing more effort with her than he ever has before, and that speaks volumes."
Harry's Past Romances
Styles' dating history has long been a fixture of headlines.
Over the years he has been linked to model Kendall Jenner, actor Olivia Wilde, singer Taylor Swift and model Emily Ratajkowski.
His most recent relationship, with Canadian actor Taylor Russell, ended last May after nearly a year.
Since then, he has been spotted with a string of companions, including sharing a kiss with music producer Ella Kenny at Glastonbury and holidaying in Italy with designer Kim Mupangilai.
Kravitz, meanwhile, has her own high-profile past. She divorced actor Karl Glusman in 2021 and has since been linked to actor Channing Tatum.
Known for her cool, bohemian style and refusal to conform to Hollywood norms, she is viewed by many as one of the industry's most enigmatic figures.
Inside The New Romance
One insider suggested the pair's chemistry goes "way beyond surface attraction."
"They're keeping things casual on the surface, but those around them can tell there's something deeper going on," a source said.
"Harry has faced a tough year in his love and personal life, and Zoë brings a steady presence that really helps center him."
That turmoil includes the sudden loss of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who died in October at the age of 31.
At the time, Styles said: "I am truly devastated by Liam's passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.
"The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."
Friends say Styles is still carrying "massive grief" over the loss of Payne, even as he continues to work on new projects.
"Harry's career is full right now with new music and film projects, so settling down isn't really on his mind," another source said.
"But Zoë feels like an exception – he's making room for her in his world. She pushes him in ways no one else has, and that's why friends believe she could be the one to truly change him."