John Candy's Tragic Final Moments Revealed: Beloved Actor 'Ate Himself to Death' in Colorado While Filming What Would Be His Last Movie

Candy's life and legacy are the subject of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime documentary John Candy: I Like Me. Famous friends and family pay emotional tributes to the larger-than-life funnyman, who dealt with some serious personal demons.

While filming Wagons East in Durango, Colorado, Candy defied doctors' orders to lose weight. The 6-foot-3 star tipped the scales at around 375 pounds when he died with a massive and still growing 59-inch waistline. He was also an avid smoker and drinker.

The comic's voracious appetite saw him reportedly eating six chickens at one sitting in Durango and five pounds of ham at another. He was so huge that he had to have an extra-sturdy horse flown in to support him during filming.

"John didn't realize he was killing himself with his eating habits," disclosed Elena de Sanchez, a friend of the actor in Durango, where he'd been filming since December. "Even though he was supposed to lose weight, he told me, 'I'm the funny fat guy. That's my image. I can't lose weight!'"