Charlie Sheen Admits to Having Sex With Men in Crack-Fueled Romps: How Wild Actor 'Flipped the Menu' After Bedding 5,000 Women

The Two and a Half Men star said he never came clean about having sex with men while it was happening due to "extortion" attempts.

"There was another element to it that did come with a tremendous amount of extortion. And so at the time, I was just like, 'Alright, let's just pay to keep it quiet' and just hope it stays over there. Make it go away, you know, make it go away," Sheen explained on GMA.

"They had videoed things or whatever and had stuff over me. So I was kind of held hostage, you know, and that's just a bad feeling," he continued.

However, times have changed, and Sheen feels more comfortable discussing the topic now, although it initially brought him worry.

"But again, that's not what I led with. I just led with all right, you know, people talked about this and this thing and whatever. And I just need to be free of that and see how the world feels if people know that stuff," Sheen said regarding his sexual confession.

"Because I've written a story all these years about, oh geez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I'd be dealt with, how I'd be treated, how they'd feel."