Charlie Sheen Admits to Having Sex With Men in Crack-Fueled Romps: How Wild Actor 'Flipped the Menu' After Bedding 5,000 Women

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen opened up for the first time about his sexual history with men.

Sept. 5 2025, Updated 7:31 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen has opened up for the first time about how, after years of having sex with women, he decided to see what it would be like sleeping with men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 60-year-old actor said his bedroom confession is "liberating" in both his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, and upcoming Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen said it's 'liberating' to finally discuss the subject.

"I flipped the menu over" is how Sheen described turning to men for sexual options, as he previously confessed to sleeping with more than 5,000 women.

When asked in the Netflix doc about how it felt to reveal his bisexual side, the Platoon actor replied, "Liberating. It's f------liberating... [to] just talk about stuff."

Sheen marveled at how nothing bad seemed to have come from his revelation, noting, "It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me."

'A Lot of It Was Fun'

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: Good Morning America/YouTube

Sheen began sleeping with men during his crack-fueled days,

Sheen told Good Morning America on Friday, September 5, that his sexual exploration with men began when he was heavily using crack cocaine.

"That's what started it," he claimed. "That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from?... Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, 'So what?' So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f------ fun, and life goes on."

Trying to 'Make It Go Away'

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen said he paid to keep things quiet about having sex with men.

The Two and a Half Men star said he never came clean about having sex with men while it was happening due to "extortion" attempts.

"There was another element to it that did come with a tremendous amount of extortion. And so at the time, I was just like, 'Alright, let's just pay to keep it quiet' and just hope it stays over there. Make it go away, you know, make it go away," Sheen explained on GMA.

"They had videoed things or whatever and had stuff over me. So I was kind of held hostage, you know, and that's just a bad feeling," he continued.

However, times have changed, and Sheen feels more comfortable discussing the topic now, although it initially brought him worry.

"But again, that's not what I led with. I just led with all right, you know, people talked about this and this thing and whatever. And I just need to be free of that and see how the world feels if people know that stuff," Sheen said regarding his sexual confession.

"Because I've written a story all these years about, oh geez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I'd be dealt with, how I'd be treated, how they'd feel."

'I Was a Mess'

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen is nearly eight years sober after his body started rejecting drugs.

Sheen publicly revealed he was HIV positive in 2015, saying now that it was a "tremendous relief" to share that with the world.

"That felt like, okay, all right, there's that. Now, I can focus on some other things," he described about relieving himself of the private burden, and that now he feels "pretty good."

Sheen quit using drugs in 2015 and said he's been sober for nearly eight years.

His final straw came when "my body was starting to reject it," referring to drugs.

The Wall Street star said his body was "literally turning inside out," before he added: "I was a mess."

