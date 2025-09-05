EXCLUSIVE: Shattered Sharon Osbourne Set to Be Rescued From Grief by Old Pal Simon Cowell With New TV Projects
Sharon Osbourne is set to be rescued from her all-consuming grief by Simon Cowell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The music mogul is waiting in the wings to offer the shattered widow support after the death of her husband Ozzy, with sources telling us Cowell is preparing new television projects to help her through her grief.
Simon To The Rescue?
Sharon, 72, has been struggling since her partner Ozzy was killed by a cardiac arrest in July at the age of 76, just weeks after performing a final concert with Black Sabbath.
She has since remained largely out of the public eye, supported by daughters Kelly, 40, Aimee, 41, and son Jack, 39, while she adjusts to life without her husband of 43 years.
Sources claim Cowell, 65, is quietly working on a plan to bring her back to work when the time feels right.
"People have always loved the spark between Simon and Sharon on screen, but privately, he's one of the rare people she relies on completely," a source said.
"He understands the depth of her grief and is determined to support her. He's already floated ideas for projects that might help keep her occupied and give her something to focus on again."
Rumors Of A Feud Explained
Cowell and Sharon's working relationship stretches back decades, with the pair appearing together on The X Factor and America's Got Talent.
Their "frenemy" dynamic became part of their joint appeal, though Sharon appeared to criticize Cowell last year during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, joking he was "snotty" while sparring with Louis Walsh on the show.
Cowell brushed aside any talk of a feud, saying at the time: "If you put Sharon and Louis in the house, that's what you pay them for. They're going to be controversial.
"I still consider Sharon and Louis really good friends – we could pick up the phone to each other tomorrow."
TV Comeback In The Pipeline?
Now, sources say Cowell is determined to offer Sharon stability in both her personal life and career.
One insider claimed: "Simon had a real affection for Ozzy and always cared deeply about him. He also values Sharon's abilities enormously.
"He feels the healthiest way for her to move forward is by returning to the industry she thrives in. He won't push her, but he's made it clear that the opportunity is there whenever she's ready."
Fans expressed concern over Sharon's fragile appearance at Ozzy's funeral in Los Angeles a week after his death.
Since then, she has been grieving privately at home. Insiders say Cowell has been checking in regularly and encouraging her to look toward the future.
"Sharon is struggling with a huge void in her life without Ozzy," another source claimed.
"Simon has proposed that, when she feels up to it, they could work together on new TV concepts. He thinks fans would be thrilled to see her back on a judging panel, and he's even talked about backing a documentary on Ozzy's legacy with Sharon at the helm. It would let her pay tribute to him while finding a path forward."
Cowell's support is said to come from personal experience. "Simon was shattered when his parents passed away," a source said.
"He understands just how overwhelming that grief can be, but he also knows that keeping busy and leaning on supportive people helps you survive it. For all his tough-guy persona, Simon has a very big heart, and he's determined to stand by Sharon in any way he can."