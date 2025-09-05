EXCLUSIVE: Shattered Sharon Osbourne Set to Be Rescued From Grief by Old Pal Simon Cowell With New TV Projects

Sharon, 72, has been struggling since her partner Ozzy was killed by a cardiac arrest in July at the age of 76, just weeks after performing a final concert with Black Sabbath.

She has since remained largely out of the public eye, supported by daughters Kelly, 40, Aimee, 41, and son Jack, 39, while she adjusts to life without her husband of 43 years.

Sources claim Cowell, 65, is quietly working on a plan to bring her back to work when the time feels right.

"People have always loved the spark between Simon and Sharon on screen, but privately, he's one of the rare people she relies on completely," a source said.

"He understands the depth of her grief and is determined to support her. He's already floated ideas for projects that might help keep her occupied and give her something to focus on again."