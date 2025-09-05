Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Death Certificate Raises Eyebrows as Details of the Black Sabbath Icon's Passing Are Finally Released

Ozzy Osbourne's death certificate raises eyebrows as details of the Black Sabbath icon's passing are released.

Sept. 5 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne is a rock legend – because his official death certificate says so, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the government document from the London Borough of Hillingdon, Osbourne's occupation is listed as "Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend."

Death Certificate Questions

Ozzy Osbourne's death certificate lists 'rock legend' as his official occupation.
Ozzy Osbourne's death certificate lists 'rock legend' as his official occupation.

The death certificate also reveals the Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, 2025, at age 76, from the "joint causes" that ran root of hospital cardiac arrest, "acute myocardial infarction" and "Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction."

Other details of the heavy metal and reality television star's passing are also coming to light.

A spokesman for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance confirmed a helicopter was dispatched to Osbourne's home near the village of Chalfont St. Giles in Buckinghamshire, England.

Details About His Death

Sharon Osbourne and children were by the singer's side during his final hours.
Sharon Osbourne and children were by the singer's side during his final hours.

There, medical personnel cared for the singer for two hours before he died surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and his kids Louis, Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Following his death, his family released an emotional statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time.

"Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis."

