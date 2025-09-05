The death certificate also reveals the Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, 2025, at age 76, from the "joint causes" that ran root of hospital cardiac arrest, "acute myocardial infarction" and "Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction."

Other details of the heavy metal and reality television star's passing are also coming to light.

A spokesman for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance confirmed a helicopter was dispatched to Osbourne's home near the village of Chalfont St. Giles in Buckinghamshire, England.