EXCLUSIVE: Inside Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha's Battle Behind Closed Doors as the Couple Attempts to Heal Their Marriage's 'Wounds'
There's no kissing the chef in Garth Brooks' house.
According to a source, wife Trisha Yearwood is ready to kick him out of the kitchen because he's bossy and bragging he's a better chef than she is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kitchen Wars
The author of three best-selling cookbooks and host of the Food Network show Trisha's Southern Kitchen, Yearwood, "just humors him when he makes something that he's really proud of, but he's getting in her way more and more these days and picking on her dishes, saying they need this and that, which she finds insulting," said the source.
Healing Marriage Wounds
Apparently, he's relentless.
"He wants to help her prepare the meals, then takes over the whole menu. She doesn't want to be mean and say outright that his cooking is amateurish," said the source, "but it's just not up to snuff."
While the couple are battling it out in the kitchen, they are also trying to work through the vile allegations made against the country singer.
Brooks has been accused of sexually assaulting his former hairstylist and makeup artist, but that has not appeared to impact his marriage very much.