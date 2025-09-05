EXCLUSIVE: Inside Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha's Battle Behind Closed Doors as the Couple Attempts to Heal Their Marriage's 'Wounds'

Your tip
Inside Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha's Battle Behind Closed Doors as the Couple Attempts to Heal Their Marriage's 'Wounds'

Source: MEGA

Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha's private battle, the couple struggles to heal deep wounds in their marriage.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025

There's no kissing the chef in Garth Brooks' house.

According to a source, wife Trisha Yearwood is ready to kick him out of the kitchen because he's bossy and bragging he's a better chef than she is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kitchen Wars

A source said Trisha Yearwood humors Garth Brooks in the kitchen but finds his constant critiques insulting.
Source: MEGA

The author of three best-selling cookbooks and host of the Food Network show Trisha's Southern Kitchen, Yearwood, "just humors him when he makes something that he's really proud of, but he's getting in her way more and more these days and picking on her dishes, saying they need this and that, which she finds insulting," said the source.

Healing Marriage Wounds

The 'Food Network' star reportedly grows frustrated as Brooks takes over her carefully planned menus.
Source: MEGA

Apparently, he's relentless.

"He wants to help her prepare the meals, then takes over the whole menu. She doesn't want to be mean and say outright that his cooking is amateurish," said the source, "but it's just not up to snuff."

While the couple are battling it out in the kitchen, they are also trying to work through the vile allegations made against the country singer.

Brooks has been accused of sexually assaulting his former hairstylist and makeup artist, but that has not appeared to impact his marriage very much.

