EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Suffers 'Utterly Devastating' Loss That 'Cuts Incredibly Deep' – 'I Will Miss Them Both'
Barbra Streisand is grief-stricken after the loss of her dear friend Alan Bergman, who died on July 17 at age 99, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He was family to me – a father figure," Streisand, 83, shared of the renowned lyricist.
Bergman and his wife, Marilyn – who died in 2022 at the age of 93 – collaborated on many of Streisand's songs, including The Way We Were, You Don't Bring Me Flowers and Papa, Can You Hear Me? from the movie Yentl.
'Never Stopped Loving Eachother'
"We met over 60 years ago, and we never stopped loving each other and collaborating together," Streisand recalled.
"My last conversation with him was about a wonderful song he was working on. At 99, his creative gifts still flowed. I like to think he's again in Marilyn's warm embrace, and I'm sure they have started collaborating again on another song. I will miss them both."
Painful Loss
Alan's passing has hit her hard. "She's trying her very best not to be too morbid about it," said a source, "but it cuts incredibly deep for her to know Alan and Marilyn aren't here anymore. They were like parents to her. It's utterly devastating to her."