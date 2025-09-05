EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Suffers 'Utterly Devastating' Loss That 'Cuts Incredibly Deep' – 'I Will Miss Them Both'

Barbra Streisand is grief-stricken after the loss of her dear friend Alan Bergman, who died on July 17 at age 99, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He was family to me – a father figure," Streisand, 83, shared of the renowned lyricist.

Bergman and his wife, Marilyn – who died in 2022 at the age of 93 – collaborated on many of Streisand's songs, including The Way We Were, You Don't Bring Me Flowers and Papa, Can You Hear Me? from the movie Yentl.