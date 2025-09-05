EXCLUSIVE: How Devastated Cheryl is Turning to Huge A-List Singer as She Launches Comeback 'To Distract From Grief Over Liam Payne's Drugs Death'
Cheryl is preparing for a high-profile television comeback – and insiders tell RadarOnline.com she is leaning on close friend Will.i.am to steady her as she continues to grieve the death of Liam Payne.
The singer, 42, was once a fixture of primetime television, rising to prominence as a judge on The X Factor from 2008 to 2016 before moving briefly to The Greatest Dancer in 2019.
Cheryl's Bond With Will.i.Am
After a long absence from screens, she is now expected to return alongside Will.i.am, 50, who has been a coach on The Voice since 2016 and is understood to be working behind the scenes to bring her back.
A source claimed: "Cheryl is overjoyed to have another shot at television. She never felt good about how her time on The X Factor ended, so this feels like redemption.
"With Will supporting her, it doesn't seem as intimidating – she truly sees him as her anchor."
Cheryl's history with television is complicated. After her success on the UK version of The X Factor, Simon Cowell brought her to the U.S. edition in 2011.
But Cheryl was dropped after a single episode amid claims American audiences struggled to understand her Geordie accent.
The dismissal led to a legal settlement with the production company and a long-running feud with Cowell.
By contrast, her partnership with Will.i.am has been consistently positive. The pair worked together on her 2009 debut hit Fight For This Love and she featured on his track Heartbreaker.
Leaning On Will.i.Am
She also toured with the Black Eyed Peas in 2010.
Will's mother, Debra Cain, once said their friendship had "turned into love," though both have denied a romantic relationship.
What remains clear is their enduring bond.
A source said: "Will has always had faith in Cheryl's talent. He believes network bosses will recognize her value again."
The comeback follows a profoundly difficult year for Cheryl. In October 2024, Payne, the former One Direction star she dated for more than two years and father to her son Bear, now seven, died from a reported drug overdose at the age of 31.
Friends say she has struggled with grief while trying to protect Bear from the intense public spotlight.
Cheryl's Stalker Nightmare
Adding to the strain, Cheryl faced repeated harassment from stalker Daniel Bannister, who had twice been jailed for targeting her at home.
Last month, he admitted breaching a restraining order by turning up at her property again.
A source claimed: "The pressure on her has been overwhelming. She's done her best to stay strong for Bear, but it's been nonstop."
Against this backdrop, Cheryl's decision to re-enter the public eye is seen as an act of resilience.
One insider added: "Cheryl wants to set an example for her son – that no matter what challenges come your way, you can recover and move forward.
"She's been considering a career comeback for some time, but Bear has always been her top priority. Now she feels the moment is right, and she's intent on embracing life fully."