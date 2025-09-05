Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cheryl Cole
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Devastated Cheryl is Turning to Huge A-List Singer as She Launches Comeback 'To Distract From Grief Over Liam Payne's Drugs Death'

Photo of Cheryl Tweedy
Source: MEGA

Cheryl and Will.i.am have become close following Liam Payne's death.

Sept. 5 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cheryl is preparing for a high-profile television comeback – and insiders tell RadarOnline.com she is leaning on close friend Will.i.am to steady her as she continues to grieve the death of Liam Payne.

The singer, 42, was once a fixture of primetime television, rising to prominence as a judge on The X Factor from 2008 to 2016 before moving briefly to The Greatest Dancer in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl's Bond With Will.i.Am

Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of Cheryl Tweedy and WIll.i.am
Source: MEGA

Cheryl has is planning a television comeback after years away from screens.

Article continues below advertisement

After a long absence from screens, she is now expected to return alongside Will.i.am, 50, who has been a coach on The Voice since 2016 and is understood to be working behind the scenes to bring her back.

A source claimed: "Cheryl is overjoyed to have another shot at television. She never felt good about how her time on The X Factor ended, so this feels like redemption.

"With Will supporting her, it doesn't seem as intimidating – she truly sees him as her anchor."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cheryl Tweedy and WIll.i.am
Source: MEGA

She has leaned on Will.i.am for support during her return.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl's history with television is complicated. After her success on the UK version of The X Factor, Simon Cowell brought her to the U.S. edition in 2011.

But Cheryl was dropped after a single episode amid claims American audiences struggled to understand her Geordie accent.

The dismissal led to a legal settlement with the production company and a long-running feud with Cowell.

By contrast, her partnership with Will.i.am has been consistently positive. The pair worked together on her 2009 debut hit Fight For This Love and she featured on his track Heartbreaker.

Article continues below advertisement

Leaning On Will.i.Am

Article continues below advertisement
photo of Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Friends said she struggled with grief after Payne's death.

Article continues below advertisement

She also toured with the Black Eyed Peas in 2010.

Will's mother, Debra Cain, once said their friendship had "turned into love," though both have denied a romantic relationship.

What remains clear is their enduring bond.

A source said: "Will has always had faith in Cheryl's talent. He believes network bosses will recognize her value again."

The comeback follows a profoundly difficult year for Cheryl. In October 2024, Payne, the former One Direction star she dated for more than two years and father to her son Bear, now seven, died from a reported drug overdose at the age of 31.

Friends say she has struggled with grief while trying to protect Bear from the intense public spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl's Stalker Nightmare

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Tom Cruise

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Plotting Sex in Space Scene' to 'Shock Audiences' With Upcoming Out-of-This World Blockbuster

Split photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston at Center of 'Cash Con' Fears As New 'Gold-Digger' Hypnotist Lover 'Is Pushing Her To Invest Millions in Wellness Business'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cheryl Tweedy
Source: MEGA

Cheryl previously endured harassment from stalker Daniel Bannister.

Adding to the strain, Cheryl faced repeated harassment from stalker Daniel Bannister, who had twice been jailed for targeting her at home.

Last month, he admitted breaching a restraining order by turning up at her property again.

A source claimed: "The pressure on her has been overwhelming. She's done her best to stay strong for Bear, but it's been nonstop."

Against this backdrop, Cheryl's decision to re-enter the public eye is seen as an act of resilience.

One insider added: "Cheryl wants to set an example for her son – that no matter what challenges come your way, you can recover and move forward.

"She's been considering a career comeback for some time, but Bear has always been her top priority. Now she feels the moment is right, and she's intent on embracing life fully."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.