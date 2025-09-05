Elon Musk Could Add $1Trillion to Net Worth as Tesla Offers World's Richest Man Biggest Pay Package in History

The proposed plan would be the latest pay package for an executive in history.

Elon Musk is looking to expand his giant net worth even more as the Tesla board of directors has offered to add $1trillion to his pockets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Musk is looking at another $1trillion added to his net worth.

In the plan, the world's richest man would get up to 12 percent of Tesla's stock, worth about $1trillion, if the company hits its targets, such as a market capitalization of $8.5trillion as well as other milestones over 10 years.

Tesla's current market value is about $1.1trillion.

"We believe that Elon's singular vision is vital to navigating this critical inflection point," Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm said in a letter to investors. "We also recognize the formidable nature of this undertaking and, as a result, the importance of having a leader who is not only willing and capable but eager to meet this challenge."

Musk currently owns about 13 percent of Tesla's outstanding shares.