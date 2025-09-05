Elon Musk Could Add $1Trillion to Net Worth as Tesla Offers World's Richest Man Biggest Pay Package in History
Elon Musk is looking to expand his giant net worth even more as the Tesla board of directors has offered to add $1trillion to his pockets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The proposed plan would be the latest pay package for an executive in history.
Pay Package Explained
In the plan, the world's richest man would get up to 12 percent of Tesla's stock, worth about $1trillion, if the company hits its targets, such as a market capitalization of $8.5trillion as well as other milestones over 10 years.
Tesla's current market value is about $1.1trillion.
"We believe that Elon's singular vision is vital to navigating this critical inflection point," Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm said in a letter to investors. "We also recognize the formidable nature of this undertaking and, as a result, the importance of having a leader who is not only willing and capable but eager to meet this challenge."
Musk currently owns about 13 percent of Tesla's outstanding shares.
According to Dennholm, "retaining and incentivizing Elon is fundamental to Tesla achieving these goals and becoming the most valuable company in history."
During the board's meeting, they also argued that even though Musk guided Tesla through a period of growth that saw its market capitalization increase by more than 20 times, the wealthy businessman didn't receive "meaningful compensation" for his work since 2017.
While Musk's bump in pay is tied to the company's success, the massive number is already turning heads.
Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments in New York, explained: "While bold compensation tied to performance is nothing new, the sheer scale here sets a new bar for CEO incentives and will dominate boardroom debates everywhere."
Elon's Not Spreading The Wealth To His Daughter?
The 54-year-old is aiming to add even more to his bank account, all while his estranged daughter is struggling to get by. The 21-year-old recently claimed she doesn't have much money, months after Musk considered her "dead" to him.
"People assume I have a lot of money," Vivian Jenna Wilson said in an interview with The Cut. "I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal."
"My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one [Musk] … is unimaginable degrees of wealthy."
She added: "I don’t have a desire to be superrich."
Wilson also claimed she lives more of a humble lifestyle, unlike her estranged dad, who is worth close to $415billion.
She explained: "I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles."
However, Wilson did admit she went to a "private high school filled with nepo babies," including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple.
Wilson, who has not spoken to her rich father since 2020, is clearly not a fan, previously calling him a "pathetic man-child."
She told Teen Vogue in March: "I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations.
Wilson – who is one of six kids Musk shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson – once accused him of being an absent parent who was unaccepting of her transition.