EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Plotting Sex in Space Scene' to 'Shock Audiences' With Upcoming Out-of-This World Blockbuster

The 63-year-old has become best known for blockbuster franchises, including Mission: Impossible, but is now working with indie directing hero Doug Liman, 60, on a project that would see him become the first civilian to perform a space walk outside the International Space Station.

First revealed in 2020 with backing from NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX, the production has been in development for years.

While official details remain under wraps, industry insiders say Cruise now wants to push boundaries with a storyline and scenes unlike anything seen in his previous career.

"Tom doesn't just want to go into space for the sake of it – he wants to shock people," a source close to the project claimed.

"After all the Mission: Impossible stunts, he feels he has to raise the bar, and he's talking about a sex scene in zero gravity. He thinks it could be the most daring moment of his career."