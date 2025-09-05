EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Plotting Sex in Space Scene' to 'Shock Audiences' With Upcoming Out-of-This World Blockbuster
Tom Cruise is said to be planning one of the most provocative sequences of his career, a sex scene in outer space, as part of his long-gestating film set in the cosmos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources tell us it is a bid to stun audiences after decades of mainstream action roles for the aging action star.
Sex In Space?
The 63-year-old has become best known for blockbuster franchises, including Mission: Impossible, but is now working with indie directing hero Doug Liman, 60, on a project that would see him become the first civilian to perform a space walk outside the International Space Station.
First revealed in 2020 with backing from NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX, the production has been in development for years.
While official details remain under wraps, industry insiders say Cruise now wants to push boundaries with a storyline and scenes unlike anything seen in his previous career.
"Tom doesn't just want to go into space for the sake of it – he wants to shock people," a source close to the project claimed.
"After all the Mission: Impossible stunts, he feels he has to raise the bar, and he's talking about a sex scene in zero gravity. He thinks it could be the most daring moment of his career."
Tom's Pushing The Boundaries
Liman has previously downplayed suggestions the film would be "gimmicky."
He said: "I'm more excited about going to space, not less… but our goal is to make something great. A lot of people are trying to do gimmicky things like, 'Oh, it's in space.' I'm not interested in doing something that's just a promotional gimmick."
Sources insist Cruise is driving his and Liman's project toward an edgier concept, which would fit with the filmmaker's "non-gimmicky" vision.
One Hollywood insider claimed: "Tom's now determined to reinvent himself. He doesn't want to be remembered only as the action guy who dangled off planes – he wants to prove he can shock in other ways too. The idea of intimacy in space is part of that."
Universal Pictures chair Donna Langley previously confirmed the space project was in development.
She said: "We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station. And hopefully he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station."
Sources say the film will follow Cruise as a down-on-his-luck man who unexpectedly becomes humanity's only hope.
Plans have moved slowly, with Liman recently focused on his XR short Asteroid.
He explained: "I know I want to do more in space… I am more excited about this idea of characters who have no business going into space after making this. In the way, I was excited after The Bourne Identity."
Still, those around Cruise say he remains committed to breaking new ground.
A source said: "Tom has talked for years about redefining what cinema can be. For him, it's not enough to blow up cars anymore. He wants to do something no one else would dare. A sex scene in space is as bold as it gets."