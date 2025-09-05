Inside Princess Diana's Secret Wild Party Life — From Hanging With Freddie Mercury at a London Gay Hotspot to Impersonating a Police Officer

On what would have been Freddie Mercury 's 79th birthday on September 5, RadarOnline.com can reveal the wild night he shared partying in London with Princess Diana – and how their group ended up getting arrested after visiting a gay club.

Everyone needs to let their hair down and blow off some steam every once in a while, even royal family members.

Mercury joined Diana and friends to watch 'The Golden Girls' but the group ended up at a gay club instead.

Mercury urged Diana: "Go on, let the girl have some fun!"

According to Rocos' book The Power of Positive Drinking, the harmless plans turned raunchy when the Queen frontman seized the opportunity to paint the town red after the poised princess declared she was in "full mischief mode."

The evening started with Diana and pals Mercury , comedian Cleo Rocos, and DJ Kenny Everette getting together to watch episodes of one of their favorite shows, The Golden Girls.

The group hatched a plan to sneak Diana into the Royal Vauxhall Tavern dressed as a man.

After some coaxing, the group decided they would take the Princess of Wales to one of London's hottest gay clubs, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern. The only problem was how they were going to get Diana into the club unrecognized.

So, they devised a plan to disguise Diana as a "rather eccentrically dressed gay male model."

Diana was said to be all-in and quickly pulled together a look with an army bomber jacket, baseball cap, and sunglasses. Rocco noted when the makeover was done, "She did look like a beautiful young man."

The nightclub was packed, but the plan worked, and Diana was able to coolly walk up to the bar and order a round for her friends.