EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Princess Diana's Final Words Revealed — By Firefighter Who Held Her Hand as Life Ebbed Away After Paris Car Smash

Gourmelon performed CPR and massaged Diana's heart before she began breathing again.

"It was a relief – I thought we had saved her," he recalled. "As far as I knew when she left in the ambulance, she was alive."

"I only learned later at the hospital that she had died, and that was very hard to take. I now know her internal injuries were far worse than anyone could see at the scene."

Diana was taken to the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris, where doctors fought to save her, but she was pronounced dead at 4am local time.

The news rocked the world and triggered an unprecedented outpouring of grief.

Crowds gathered outside Kensington Palace in London, laying tens of thousands of flowers in tribute to the woman hailed as the "People's Princess."