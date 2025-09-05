EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Still Pining' for the 'One That Got Away' — And How Meghan Was Left Raging By Gushing Tribute to His Ex in Memoir Spare
Prince Harry is haunted by memories of his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy – the woman he once described as unlike anyone else he had dated – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com his wife Meghan Markle was left enraged by the way he wrote about her in his memoir Spare.
Harry, now 40, and Chelsy, now 39, met in 2004 during his gap year in Zimbabwe and embarked on a turbulent on-off relationship that lasted seven years.
Harry Sees Ex Chelsy As 'The One Who Got Away'
Davy, the daughter of a wealthy businessman, accompanied Harry on family holidays and was at his side for the Princess Diana memorial concert in 2007.
Their romance finally ended in 2010, with Davy struggling under the relentless glare of press scrutiny.
Yet Harry's reflections in Spare – where he praised her independence and carefree spirit – reignited tension in his marriage.
"Harry has never fully let go of Chelsy," a source claimed. "She was his first real love and the one person he felt truly understood the pressures of his life.
"In Spare, he couldn't resist writing about her in glowing terms. Meghan found it humiliating – to her, it felt like a slap in the face that he would gush over an ex in such a public way, and Harry now looks at Chelsy as the 'one who got away' as his life and marriage is a mess out in America, with him desperate to be welcomed back into the folds of the royal family."
Harry Admits Loving Chelsy's Carefree, Uncomplicated Spirit
In his autobiography, Harry admitted: "I loved Chels's ease, that she wasn't complicated. She didn't care what anyone thought. She wore miniskirts and high-heeled boots, danced however she wanted, drank tequila like me, and all of this made me really happy."
Friends from that time say Harry often told them Davy was "the best thing that ever happened to me," fueling speculation their relationship might have led to marriage had circumstances been different.
But the intense scrutiny of royal life, combined with Harry's military commitments, proved too much for Davy.
She ended the relationship, at one point changing her Facebook status to single – a move Harry described as devastating to pals.
Meghan Furious Over Harry's Chelsy Praise
Another insider explained: "Chelsy couldn't stand the press circus that came with Harry. She valued her freedom and privacy. Harry respected that, but deep down, he always thought she might come back. Meghan knows this history, and it eats at her."
The Duke of Sussex invited Davy to his wedding to Markle in 2018, and the pair shared an emotional phone call beforehand that friends described as closure.
But body language experts noted Davy appeared uneasy at the ceremony, fueling speculation about unresolved feelings.
In contrast, Markle's reaction to Harry's passages about the blonde in Spare was said to be one of fury. "She raged that it undermined her role as his wife," a source claimed.
"She wants to be the center of his story, not a footnote to Chelsy. But Harry has this nostalgic streak, and Chelsy is the one who got away."
Harry Happiest With Meghan And Kids
Since leaving royal life, Harry has often spoken about trauma and unresolved grief – themes friends suggest tie back not only to Diana but to his first serious romance.
"Harry is happiest with Meghan and the children, but the truth is he still pines for the simplicity he had with Chelsy," the source added.
"That's a wound Meghan finds hard to forgive."