EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Still Pining' for the 'One That Got Away' — And How Meghan Was Left Raging By Gushing Tribute to His Ex in Memoir Spare

Davy, the daughter of a wealthy businessman, accompanied Harry on family holidays and was at his side for the Princess Diana memorial concert in 2007.

Their romance finally ended in 2010, with Davy struggling under the relentless glare of press scrutiny.

Yet Harry's reflections in Spare – where he praised her independence and carefree spirit – reignited tension in his marriage.

"Harry has never fully let go of Chelsy," a source claimed. "She was his first real love and the one person he felt truly understood the pressures of his life.

"In Spare, he couldn't resist writing about her in glowing terms. Meghan found it humiliating – to her, it felt like a slap in the face that he would gush over an ex in such a public way, and Harry now looks at Chelsy as the 'one who got away' as his life and marriage is a mess out in America, with him desperate to be welcomed back into the folds of the royal family."