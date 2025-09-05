EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One Huge Similarity Between Deaths of Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth

The deaths of Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II could not have been more different – yet a new documentary has uncovered a striking similarity in how the public responded to the loss of both women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Diana died aged 36 on August 31, 1997, after the Mercedes carrying her and her companion Dodi Fayed crashed into the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

Twenty-five years later, in September 2022, Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral Castle aged 96 after a record-breaking 70 years on the throne.