'Disgusting' Ryan Reynolds Captured Being 'Rude and Mean' to Child as Actor's Career Takes Latest Hit Amid Legal Drama with Wife Blake Lively

The Deadpool star, 48, was branded "disgusting" and "mean" after the video went viral, amid Reynolds' ongoing bad PR surrounding wife Blake Lively 's ugly legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds did nothing to help his battered public image by being "rude" to a child reporter on a movie premiere red carpet, and the ugly incident was caught on video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Reynolds had no time for small talk or basic pleasantries with the young CTV reporter.

Reynolds attended the premiere of the documentary John Candy: I Like Me at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 4, where he stopped to talk with reporters on the red carpet.

By the time he reached the young CTV reporter, not even the native Canadian found himself able to be courteous to a fellow countryman.

"Hi, what's your question for me buddy?" he bluntly asked the child without any pleasantries.

The kid responded," Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," before the actor cut him off to say, "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question," wanting the little boy to hurry it along.