'Disgusting' Ryan Reynolds Captured Being 'Rude and Mean' to Child as Actor's Career Takes Latest Hit Amid Legal Drama with Wife Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds did nothing to help his battered public image by being "rude" to a child reporter on a movie premiere red carpet, and the ugly incident was caught on video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Deadpool star, 48, was branded "disgusting" and "mean" after the video went viral, amid Reynolds' ongoing bad PR surrounding wife Blake Lively's ugly legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
'Skip to the Question'
Reynolds attended the premiere of the documentary John Candy: I Like Me at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 4, where he stopped to talk with reporters on the red carpet.
By the time he reached the young CTV reporter, not even the native Canadian found himself able to be courteous to a fellow countryman.
"Hi, what's your question for me buddy?" he bluntly asked the child without any pleasantries.
The kid responded," Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," before the actor cut him off to say, "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question," wanting the little boy to hurry it along.
Trying to Make Nice
The Proposal star did oblige the little reporter's question, as the boy asked, "Why is there so much Chipotle mayo on your Tim Horton breakfast?" referring to the Canadian restaurant chain.
"You know what, I wish I had some control over that, I can send a strongly-worded letter to the chef. Consider it done, young man," Reynolds told him, finally asking a little more about the red carpet personality.
"What's your name? Liam? I'll make it downright vicious, but I'll say it's from you, though," Reynolds joked before moving down the press line.
'Rude Is His Default Setting'
After the video hit X, users called out Reynolds for his treatment of the young man, with one person labeling it "Disgusting."
"Yes, talk about making a nervous kid feel more timid. Jerk!" a second person huffed about Reynolds' behavior.
"I mean, it IS Ryan Reynolds. Rude is his default setting," a third user sneered, while a fourth added, "It's an old tactic used by narcissists: insult, humiliate, and degrade, then call it just a joke."
Reynolds had a few defenders who claimed the star was only kidding around, with one bemoaning, "Everyone is so sensitive now."
Star Power Hurt By Legal Battle
Reynolds has seen his once-mighty Hollywood star power fall ever since he was drawn into Lively's vicious legal battle with Baldoni, 41.
The It Ends With Us star and director named the actor and Lively, 38, in his $400 million countersuit against her initial claims of sexual harassment.
A judge later dismissed the suit, but not before Reynolds had been accused of interfering in the film's production.
“Reynolds and Lively exploited Lively’s false insinuations to coerce the Wayfarer Parties to cede to them power and authority to which they were not entitled," Baldoni and his production company claimed.
The Gossip Girl alum proudly bragged at the film's red carpet premiere that Reynolds rewrote the movie's pivotal "rooftop scene." However, Baldoni produced texts from his co-star, where she allegedly wrote the scene and pressured her husband and pal Taylor Swift to have him use it in the film.
Swift has denied having any involvement with the production other than allowing one of her songs to appear in the film. She and Lively's once close friendship has since ended.