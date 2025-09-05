'An Infamous Monster': Macaulay Culkin Rips Estranged Dad Kit While Honoring John Candy and Praising the Comedy Legend as a 'Real Father Figure'

The former child star has not seen his dad in more than 30 years and has no desire to reunite anytime soon.

Macaulay Culkin has opened up once again about his traumatic childhood , RadarOnline.com can report, slamming his allegedly abusive father and calling him an "infamous monster."

And Culkin, now 45, has never forgiven him for his pain. His latest salvo against his dad came in the new film about someone who actually was a father figure to him – John Candy .

Kit reportedly never allowed his hardworking sons a break – and earned a reputation as a Hollywood bully who tried to wrestle creative control of their movies from studio executives.

Culkin has discussed his painful upbringing in the past. The Home Alone star previously claimed his father, Kit, treated him badly because the patriarch was jealous of his success as an actor.

The former child star said Candy watched over him on films like 'Uncle Buck'.

Candy, who tragically died at age 43 after suffering a heart attack in 1994, worked with the young star on three movies – Uncle Buck, Home Alone, and Only the Lonely.

In the new documentary John Candy: I Like Me, Culkin acknowledged that Candy took special care of him when his father wouldn't.

"I think he saw," Culkin says, "Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster."

He continued: "All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster. He was already not a good guy. I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, 'Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's alright? Everything good at home? Alright.'"

Culkin said Candy's kindness helped him during his darkest hours: "I wish I got more of that in my life. It's important that I remember that. I remember John caring when not a lot of people did."