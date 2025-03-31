Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin Rips Estranged Father Kit For Being 'Abusive' and 'Narcissistic' — As 'Home Alone' Star Claims Other Members from Famous Family 'Want Nothing to Do With Him'

Photos of Macaulay Culkin
Source: MEGA

Macaulay Culkin has been open about the relationship he has with his father for many years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Macaulay Culkin has no regrets about cutting his "narcissistic" father out of his life and the life of his kids, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former child star has been estranged from dad Christopher "Kit" Culkin for more than 30 years.

Article continues below advertisement
macaulay culkin kids
Source: Mega

Culkin shares two sons with fiancé Brenda Song.

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay has previously revealed Kit treated him badly because the patriarch resented his success as an actor.

The Home Alone star has since gone on to start a family of his own, welcoming sons Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2, with fiancée Brenda Song.

Now 44, Macaulay reflected on Kit missing out on his grandkids while a guest on the Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson podcast.

He revealed: "Now that I have kids of my own, it kicks up some dust. I kinda go, 'I can’t believe he was like that. He had all these lovely kids. It’s crazy.'"

But that doesn't mean there will be a family reunion anytime soon.

Macaulay emphasized: "Oh, he deserves it too. He’s a man who had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids. And, none of them want anything to do with him."

Article continues below advertisement
macaulay culkin kids
Source: Mega

Culkin's kids do not have a relationship with their father.

Article continues below advertisement

Macaulay went on to call Kit "narcissistic" and "abusive," and said: "I wanted nothing to do with my f---ing father. Like, he was just the worst."

After their parents divorce, the Culkin kids did not want to go with their father. Macaulay filed a legal request to erase Kit's name from his trust fund and appointed an executor to manage his finances.

He also refused to let his father visit him when he was still a minor.

The My Girl star reflected: "I told my lawyer, I said, 'Yeah, I’m not doing that.' He said, 'Well, you know, you’ll be in contempt of court' and this and that.

"I go, 'OK. Well, how about this? I dare the judge to put me in jail for not wanting to visit (my) abusive father. I actually, I’m gonna double down on that. I double-dare him to arrest the most famous kid in the world."

Article continues below advertisement
kieran culkin bars kids christmas classic home alon
Source: 20th Century Fox

His brother Kieran is also estranged from their dad.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal

Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'Revenge Date' With Pedro Pascal — And How Pair Spent Three Hours Together Before Sparking Relationship Rumors

Photo of Bruce Willis

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Bruce Willis' Emotional Look-Back at His Biggest Roles — From 'Very Frightening' Breakout Gig to 'Die Hard' Cop Being 'Closest Character to His Personality'

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, the Culkin family's success has grown beyond Macaulay, with his younger brother Kieran's Best Supporting Actor Academy Award win for A Real Pain.

Before fame, Kieran, Macaulay, and their five siblings all lived together with dad Kit and mom Patricia in a tiny apartment in New York City. Kieran has described their childhood home as "barely suitable for a couple," let alone for a family of nine.

Their parents ended up meeting a stage manager at Ensemble Studio Theater, and they were later introduced to casting director Billy Hopkins, who gave Macaulay his first role at 6 years old in the 1988 drama Rocket Gibraltar.

Fame would soon follow.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

While Kieran, 42, has never shared any stories of abuse, he and Kit also have no relationship. The actor previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "He wasn’t a good person and, yeah, probably not a good parent."

Instead, he gives all of the credit for his success to his mother, singling her out at the Golden Globes: "I don’t know how she did it," while calling her an "amazing woman."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.