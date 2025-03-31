Macaulay Culkin Rips Estranged Father Kit For Being 'Abusive' and 'Narcissistic' — As 'Home Alone' Star Claims Other Members from Famous Family 'Want Nothing to Do With Him'

Macaulay has previously revealed Kit treated him badly because the patriarch resented his success as an actor.

The Home Alone star has since gone on to start a family of his own, welcoming sons Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2, with fiancée Brenda Song.

Now 44, Macaulay reflected on Kit missing out on his grandkids while a guest on the Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson podcast.

He revealed: "Now that I have kids of my own, it kicks up some dust. I kinda go, 'I can’t believe he was like that. He had all these lovely kids. It’s crazy.'"

But that doesn't mean there will be a family reunion anytime soon.

Macaulay emphasized: "Oh, he deserves it too. He’s a man who had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids. And, none of them want anything to do with him."