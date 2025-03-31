Macaulay Culkin Rips Estranged Father Kit For Being 'Abusive' and 'Narcissistic' — As 'Home Alone' Star Claims Other Members from Famous Family 'Want Nothing to Do With Him'
Macaulay Culkin has no regrets about cutting his "narcissistic" father out of his life and the life of his kids, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former child star has been estranged from dad Christopher "Kit" Culkin for more than 30 years.
Macaulay has previously revealed Kit treated him badly because the patriarch resented his success as an actor.
The Home Alone star has since gone on to start a family of his own, welcoming sons Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2, with fiancée Brenda Song.
Now 44, Macaulay reflected on Kit missing out on his grandkids while a guest on the Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson podcast.
He revealed: "Now that I have kids of my own, it kicks up some dust. I kinda go, 'I can’t believe he was like that. He had all these lovely kids. It’s crazy.'"
But that doesn't mean there will be a family reunion anytime soon.
Macaulay emphasized: "Oh, he deserves it too. He’s a man who had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids. And, none of them want anything to do with him."
Macaulay went on to call Kit "narcissistic" and "abusive," and said: "I wanted nothing to do with my f---ing father. Like, he was just the worst."
After their parents divorce, the Culkin kids did not want to go with their father. Macaulay filed a legal request to erase Kit's name from his trust fund and appointed an executor to manage his finances.
He also refused to let his father visit him when he was still a minor.
The My Girl star reflected: "I told my lawyer, I said, 'Yeah, I’m not doing that.' He said, 'Well, you know, you’ll be in contempt of court' and this and that.
"I go, 'OK. Well, how about this? I dare the judge to put me in jail for not wanting to visit (my) abusive father. I actually, I’m gonna double down on that. I double-dare him to arrest the most famous kid in the world."
Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'Revenge Date' With Pedro Pascal — And How Pair Spent Three Hours Together Before Sparking Relationship Rumors
Of course, the Culkin family's success has grown beyond Macaulay, with his younger brother Kieran's Best Supporting Actor Academy Award win for A Real Pain.
Before fame, Kieran, Macaulay, and their five siblings all lived together with dad Kit and mom Patricia in a tiny apartment in New York City. Kieran has described their childhood home as "barely suitable for a couple," let alone for a family of nine.
Their parents ended up meeting a stage manager at Ensemble Studio Theater, and they were later introduced to casting director Billy Hopkins, who gave Macaulay his first role at 6 years old in the 1988 drama Rocket Gibraltar.
Fame would soon follow.
While Kieran, 42, has never shared any stories of abuse, he and Kit also have no relationship. The actor previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "He wasn’t a good person and, yeah, probably not a good parent."
Instead, he gives all of the credit for his success to his mother, singling her out at the Golden Globes: "I don’t know how she did it," while calling her an "amazing woman."