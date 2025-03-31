Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'Revenge Date' With Pedro Pascal — And How Pair Spent Three Hours Together Before Sparking Relationship Rumors
Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal's cozy dinner date sent fans into a frenzy as some suggested the pair could be Hollywood's hottest couple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sitcom star was accused of going on a "revenge" outing with the eligible bachelor mere days after ex-husband Justin Theroux announced he had secretly married actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in a lavish ceremony.
Aniston, 56, was reportedly "upset and blindsided" by the news of Theroux's wedding – and he apparently did not give his ex-wife a heads up about the ceremony despite the pair remaining amicable since their 2018 split.
A source told New Idea: "Jen's not bitter about Justin finding love with his new wife or having any kind of remorse, she's just annoyed it happened without her being able to prepare.
"Justin knows what her world is like, how his life will always be tagged to stories about her."
While sources claimed the Friends star was not "bitter," she seemingly wasted no time flaunting her three-hour long dinner date with Pascal at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
The source noted: "Going to the Tower Bar of all places almost certainly ensured that they would be photographed together. There's no suggestion that it was intentional, but Jen knows that by being seen out and about with one of Hollywood's hottest men, it shuts down any 'poor Jen' talk post Justin's wedding."
Another insider added: "She would have preferred to keep things private with Pedro because it's still early days, but it's clear Justin's wedding was the instigator.
"Pedro's even more handsome than Justin, far more successful as an actor and he's completely Latin-romantic, which is just what she needs right now."
Pascal, who turns 50 on April 2, has skyrocketed to stardom thanks to his work in The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, and The Mandalorian, but he prefers to keep a low profile in Hollywood.
But insiders claimed he's still "playfully flirted" with Aniston whenever their paths crossed at star-studded events and parties.
Their chemistry was also on display at last year's Critics Choice Awards red carpet, during which Pascal crashed Aniston's interview with her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon.
When questioned about the buzz he and Aniston set off with their dinner date last week, the actor brushed off rumors and said the fuss was due to his date's "starlight" and he was "just basking in it," before noting they merely had a "fun martini dinner."
He added: "I would do anything for Jennifer. If you're in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what's going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel."
Meanwhile, Aniston has insisted she's "just good friends" with the 49-year-old.
Still, the duo's chemistry appeared to be undeniable as they were seen chatting for hours – and continued to ham it up while waiting in line at the valet.
Another source said: "Jen and Pedro have been flirting since since the Critics Choice Awards last year, but naturally she's a lot more cautious about it than he is.
"The good news is Pedro's an absolute gent. He's also very serious about her – more than she is about him – but he's willing to let her set the pace. He's in for the long haul and he comes highly recommended.
"They have loads of mutual friends, from Sandra (Bullock) to Sarah (Paulson), so he's someone she can trust."