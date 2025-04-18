EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin's Childhood Pain Exposed in His Searing Words — 'My Father Resented Me'

Before fame, Macaulay, younger brother Kieran and their five siblings all lived together with parents Kit and Patricia in a tiny apartment in New York City.

Their parents ended up meeting a stage manager at Ensemble Studio Theater, and they were later introduced to casting director Billy Hopkins, who gave Macaulay his first role at 6 years old in the 1988 drama Rocket Gibraltar.

Fame would soon follow. However, the Home Alone star said so would the abuse.

Speaking on Oliver and Kate Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast, the 44-year-old explained: "I would take his whoopings and stuff like that. But the whole time I was sitting there thinking, 'Oh, I’m gonna win in the end.'"