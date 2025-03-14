Inside the Culkin Family's Triumph After Trauma — How Brothers Kieran and Macaulay Are Now 'Living Best Lives' After Tragic Loss and Family Strife

However, during his appearance in the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in 2018, Macaulay revealed Kit treated him badly because the patriarch resented his success as an actor.

Macaulay said: "(He said) 'Do good or I'll hit you.' He was a bad man. He was abusive, physically and mentally – I can show you all my scars if I wanted to. Everything he tried to do in life, I excelled at before I was 10 years old."

Sources claimed Kit never allowed his hardworking sons a break – and earned a rep as a Hollywood bully who tried to wrestle creative control of their movies from studio executives.

While Kieran has never shared any stories of abuse, he and Kit have no relationship.

The A Real Pain star previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "He wasn’t a good person and, yeah, probably not a good parent."

Instead, he gives all of the credit for his success to his mother, singling her out at the Golden Globes: "I don’t know how she did it," while calling her an "amazing woman."