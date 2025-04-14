Culkin Brothers Vow Not to Repeat Their Tortured Family's Mistakes After Macaulay Cut Ties With Dad

Macaulay, 44, and Kieran, 42, have been estranged from dad Christopher 'Kit' Culkin for more than 30 years.

The Home Alone star previously revealed Kit treated him badly because the patriarch resented his success as an actor.

Sources claimed Kit never allowed his hardworking sons a break – and earned a rep as a Hollywood bully who tried to wrestle creative control of their movies from studio executives.

While Kieran has never shared any stories of abuse, he and Kit have no relationship. The A Real Pain Oscar winner previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "He wasn’t a good person and, yeah, probably not a good parent."

Despite his troubled upbringing, Kieran is a devoted dad to his daughter, Kinsey, five, and son Wilder, three, who he shares with wife Jazz Charton.