Mark Volman dead at 78: The Turtles' Founding Member Dies Following Mysterious Illness... Months After Musician's Concerning Social Media Post

Mark Volman, a founding member of 60s rock band The Turtles, has passed away at age 78 following a mysterious illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A representative for Volman reportedly confirmed he died on September 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, after battling a "brief, unexpected illness."

Before his death, the singer-songwriter sparked health concerns after he shared a selfie on Instagram asking for strength in the wake of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.