Mark Volman dead at 78: The Turtles' Founding Member Dies Following Mysterious Illness... Months After Musician's Concerning Social Media Post
Mark Volman, a founding member of 60s rock band The Turtles, has passed away at age 78 following a mysterious illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A representative for Volman reportedly confirmed he died on September 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, after battling a "brief, unexpected illness."
Before his death, the singer-songwriter sparked health concerns after he shared a selfie on Instagram asking for strength in the wake of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.
Volman's Final Instagram Post Sparks Concern
Volman looked slim and frail in the Instagram post, which featured the musician wearing a 2024 World Series Championship baseball cap while making an excited expression as he made a number one sign with his finger.
He wrote about feeling "disbelief and heartbreak" over the inferno devastating his hometown, but insisted Angelenos were resilient and he would be okay.
His caption concluded: "Even if they didn't lose their home, everyone in the city has lost a bit of faith and innocence. But, at my age & having been through a lot of s---, man, here's what I know: No one can steal your spirit!
"We are of strong, formidable roots and even more creative, industrious minds. Los Angeles is Number One! I will never believe anything less."
Volman Opens Up on Lewy Body Dementia Diagnosis
In 2020, the Elenore singer was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological disorder. Volman suffered from hallucinations, tremors, and trouble concentrating.
He opened up about his diagnosis in a 2023 interview, saying: "I got hit by the knowledge that this was going to create a whole new part of my life. And I said, 'Okay, whatever's going to happen will happen, but ’I'll go as far as I can.'"
Volman managed his symptoms with medication and was able to continue performing with his bandmates on the Happy Together tour.
Despite his health issues, Volman maintained a positive outlook on life and said he felt "good."
Volman added: "The challenges of this world affect everybody, and it's been kind of fun being on the other side of a challenge like this and saying, 'I feel good.'
"My friends are here. I’m still here. And I want people to connect with me."
The California native began his music career in high school in the early 60s when he joined classmate Howard Kaylan's band the Crossfires, which would later evolve into the Turtles.
Two years after becoming a band, the group scored their first Top 10 hit with a cover of Bob Dylan's It Ain't Me Babe. Success continued to follow with top-charting songs Happy Together and Elenore.
Volman's wild, out-of-control curly hair and smile made him a fan favorite. When the Turtles went their separate ways in 1970, Volman and Kaylan joined forces and became the duo group Flo & Eddie.
The pair toured with Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention and sand background for Duran Duran and Bruce Springsteen.