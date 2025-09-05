Kelly Clarkson's Nightmare Continues: 'American Idol' Alum Fighting to Keep Talk Show Alive After NBC Issues 'Warning' Before Season Premiere 

NBC reportedly warned the star that she could lose her show if she weren't fully committed. Clarkson's contract is up in 2026.

“They basically said, ‘In or out,’” a source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.

Clarkson was also hit with the harsh reality that her music career isn't what it once was, as he pointed out that her Vegas residency was a disaster and her latest single, Where Have You Been, bombed with just 45,000 streams.

She realized daytime is her goldmine,” the insider spilled. "Music alone won’t cover her lifestyle."

"She’s clinging to the one thing she has left,” the source added about Clarkson's steady and sizable paycheck from daytime TV.