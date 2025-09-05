Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip

Kelly Clarkson's Nightmare Continues: 'American Idol' Alum Fighting to Keep Talk Show Alive After NBC Issues 'Warning' Before Season Premiere 

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is fighting to keep her daytime talk show alive as it heads into Season 7.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kelly Clarkson has realized like never before that her daytime talk show is the most significant success she currently has, and now she's fighting to keep it alive after long absences and personal drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clarkson, 43, is back at work preparing for Season 7's debut on September 29. However, the Grammy winner's hints about how the grueling schedule was affecting her life had executives wondering if her heart was really in TV, rather than her music career and personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

'In or Out'

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson took several leaves of absence in the spring to privately deal with her ex-husband's cancer battle.

NBC reportedly warned the star that she could lose her show if she weren't fully committed. Clarkson's contract is up in 2026.

“They basically said, ‘In or out,’” a source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.

Clarkson was also hit with the harsh reality that her music career isn't what it once was, as he pointed out that her Vegas residency was a disaster and her latest single, Where Have You Been, bombed with just 45,000 streams.

She realized daytime is her goldmine,” the insider spilled. "Music alone won’t cover her lifestyle."

"She’s clinging to the one thing she has left,” the source added about Clarkson's steady and sizable paycheck from daytime TV.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Whole Other Job'

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson had to curtail her live performance schedule due to her talk show commitments.

Clarkson seemed to bemoan how her talk show had taken her away from live performances when she squeezed in two shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City in May.

"We haven't done a [singing] show in a while, y'all, cause I have a talk show,' she told the audience on May 9. "It's like a whole other job.'

"We are bummed 'cause we love doing [singing] shows, and it's hard to fit it in," the "Stronger" singer continued about how she longed to perform more often.

Article continues below advertisement

Rough Summer

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson has been through the ringer in 2025.

Clarkson has been hands-on and ready to get back to work on her talk show after a summer filled with drama.

The "Love So Soft" singer had to cancel the first weekend of her Vegas Studio Sessions residency at the last minute in early July, enraging fans. Clarkson said it was due to straining her vocal chords after her nonstop rehearsals.

The Caesars Palace shows were hit with another setback when, on August 6, Clarkson told fans she was postponing the remaining shows in her residency due to her children’s father, ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, being ill. She told fans, "I need to be fully present for them."

One day later, Blackstock died after a private three-year battle with cancer.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Gordon Ramsay and Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres' Fiery Feud With Gordon Ramsay Revealed: Why TV's 'Queen of Mean' Banned The Iconic Chef From Her Show Before Being Axed Over 'Toxic Bullying' Scandal

Photo of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Harry Styles' $16MILLION Sex Toys Empire — Which Will Keep New Love Zoë Kravitz Happy in EVERY Way

A-List Guest Lineup

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Clarkson's beloved 'Kellyoke' segment will continue to thrill viewers in Season 7.

The fate of Clarkson's show return had been up in the air following Blackstock's death, but NBC finally announced on Thursday, September 4, that Season 7 had locked in a premiere date.

The Emmy-winning host will start taping new episodes on September 8, with the new season premiering on September 29.

“This season, fans can look forward to more entertaining panel interviews, exclusive celebrity moments, surprise musical performances, and the return of the wildly popular ‘Kellyoke’ segment, where Clarkson highlights extraordinary emerging and established artists and delivers show-stopping covers of hits spanning every genre, backed by her band, Y’All,” the network said in a press release.

Clarkson's early lineup of guests to help kick off Season 7 is a starry one, with A-listers including Emily Blunt, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Margot Robbie, Sylvester Stallone, Channing Tatum, and Reese Witherspoon gracing the host's New York set.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.