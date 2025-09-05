EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston at Center of 'Cash Con' Fears As New 'Gold-Digger' Hypnotist Lover 'Is Pushing Her To Invest Millions in Wellness Business'
Jennifer Aniston is facing fresh fears over her love life as sources say her new partner, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, is urging her to channel millions into his wellness ventures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old Friends star has been seeing Curtis, 49, for several months after being introduced through mutual friends. Aniston first encountered his work after reading Shift, a self-help book he co-wrote with Sara Hadir, and insiders say their bond quickly deepened from friendship into romance.
Is This A Scam?
While the relationship has brought Aniston renewed happiness, some in her inner circle now fear the financial implications.
"Jennifer is completely smitten, but people close to her worry that Jim has his eye on her money," a source claimed to us/
"Jim has been talking about big business ideas, wellness retreats, and investment opportunities. She's incredibly generous and supportive, which makes her vulnerable."
Curtis, who describes himself as a spiritual coach, is said to be preparing to move into Aniston's Los Angeles home after only a matter of weeks with the actress.
Friends say his earnings as a writer and speaker are "minuscule" compared with Aniston's estimated $300million fortune – raising serious concerns about an imbalance in their relationship.
Footing The Bill?
One person close to the situation claimed Aniston has been footing the bill for luxury travel and private dining. "She's always been the one to pick up the check in relationships," an insider claimed.
"That hasn't changed here, and some of her pals fear it's becoming a dangerous pattern."
Aniston and Curtis went public with their relationship earlier this summer on a yacht holiday in Mallorca with friends, including Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
Curtis was photographed massaging Aniston's shoulders on the deck of the boat before the pair were seen in a steamy clinch.
Since then, they have been seen flying by private jet, staying at Hollywood's Sunset Tower Hotel, and retreating to the exclusive Ventana Big Sur.
A friend alleged Curtis "barely picked up one check" during the trips, adding: "It's not that Jennifer minds paying – she doesn't. But the worry is that he's positioning himself to benefit from her success in ways that go beyond romance."
Aniston Is All In
Despite these concerns, those closest to Aniston say she is deeply content.
"She's grounded, fulfilled, and very happy," said one confidant.
"After everything she's been through, she feels like she's finally found someone who sees her beyond the celebrity bubble."
The actress has largely kept her dating life under wraps since divorcing Brad Pitt in 2005 and Justin Theroux in 2018.
She has focused on work, notably her acclaimed role in Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, which returns for a fourth season on September 17.
Curtis presents a strikingly different figure to her former partners.
His Instagram profile declares a mission to "help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM," while his career has spanned corporate coaching, hypnotherapy, and motivational speaking.
He is said to have attracted clients across the entertainment and business worlds with a blend of visualization techniques and lifestyle guidance.
In May, Aniston promoted Shift on social media before inviting Curtis to join her Mallorca trip.
Friends claim she has stressed that she will not allow money to overshadow her personal happiness.
"Jennifer has told us she's not about to let finances get in the way," one insider said. "She believes in Jim and what he's doing – and she's determined to give this a chance."