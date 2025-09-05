Garth Brooks' Only Show in 2025 Going for $300 Per Ticket After Country Star Was Accused of 'Raping' Former Makeup Artist

Single-day tickets – going for as much as $300 – are now available for purchase for Brooks' only 2025 performance, which will be taking place at the 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas racetrack in Austin, Texas, the weekend of October 17-19.

"This is going to be fun," the country superstar gushed on his website. "This will be one of those times when the event you're playing moves as fast as the music does! Come on, it's Austin! Texas is always a guaranteed good time!"

Kygo will hit the stage one day before Brooks does, while the Turnpike Troubadours close out the weekend.

The Friends in Low Places hitmaker's upcoming show comes as he continues to deny he raped one of his former employees.