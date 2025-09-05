Your tip
Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks' Only Show in 2025 Going for $300 Per Ticket After Country Star Was Accused of 'Raping' Former Makeup Artist

Photo of Garth Brooks
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks is ready to hit the road again for the first time in 2025.

Sept. 5 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Garth Brooks wants to make sure he ends 2025 with a bang, as tickets to his only show of the year have gone on sale, despite the dark cloud hanging over him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 63-year-old's career took a hit after he was accused of rape by his former hairstylist and makeup artist.

Brooks' Response To Only 2025 Show

Photo of Garth Brooks
Source: MEGA

Brooks will be performing at the 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Single-day tickets – going for as much as $300 – are now available for purchase for Brooks' only 2025 performance, which will be taking place at the 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas racetrack in Austin, Texas, the weekend of October 17-19.

"This is going to be fun," the country superstar gushed on his website. "This will be one of those times when the event you're playing moves as fast as the music does! Come on, it's Austin! Texas is always a guaranteed good time!"

Kygo will hit the stage one day before Brooks does, while the Turnpike Troubadours close out the weekend.

The Friends in Low Places hitmaker's upcoming show comes as he continues to deny he raped one of his former employees.

Shock Lawsuit Details Exposed

Photo of Garth Brooks
Source: MEGA

Tickets for the 63-year-old's show are going for as much as $300.

According to his accuser, known as "Jane Roe" in the lawsuit, Brooks forced Roe to put her hands on his genitals. The lawsuit claims the singer talked vulgarly about sex, and allegedly mentioned his sexual fantasies, which included "repeated remarks" about "having a threesome" with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks denied all of the allegations made by Roe and then filed a counterclaim, citing "defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct."

Despite the accusations, Yearwood is said to be sticking by her husband of 20 years, as a source claimed the country couple "are doing absolutely fine as a couple. It didn’t affect their relationship at all."

Photo of Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood
Source: MEGA

The country singer has been accused of rape, but his wife, Trisha Yearwood, is staying by his side.

Following the allegations, Brooks made sure to praise his wife... and all women on the public stage during a bizarre speech at Billboard's Country Power Players event in Nashville in June.

He rambled at the time: "...The curse in this business, like so many businesses, a female needs to work a thousand times harder than a male to get a tenth as much as the male gets. That's just how it is, always been.

"But the blessing on that, I think that's what makes Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton. I think that's what, and I was first-hand watching this, is what makes Reba McEntire, Reba McEntire."

Brooks then added: "You can't outwork her. I'm married to one of the greatest singers of any format, and I watch her every day work a thousand times harder than me to get a tenth as much as they give me."

Photo of Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood
Source: MEGA

Brooks, who has denied the allegations, has been married to Yearwood since 2025.

Weeks later, the Much Too Young singer labeled Yearwood, 60, a "gift to the world."

Criticism over Yearwood staying by Brooks' side has also been tossed her way, but in her single, Bringing the Angels, she hit back at all of her trolls who have questioned her marriage... and her husband.

In the song, Yearwood declares: "Somebody oughta get Hell on the line/Tell 'em I need a word/Well, they been throwin' stones at me/And some of y'all mighta heard."

She then rages: "Been puttin' me down all over town/And draggin' my name through the dirt/I didn't start this thing, just thought I'd ring/And tell 'em, for what it's worth."

However, Yearwood previously admitted she has had to "compromise" in her marriage.

"Marriage is tough, no matter what you do for a living. Doing this for a living, you compromise," she said in 2015, while being honored at the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

She added: "(Brooks and I) made a conscious choice to be together. ... I'm proud of that. I'm excited to be together 10 years."

