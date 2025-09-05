Charlie Sheen Reunites With 'Gorgeous' Ex-Wife Denise Richards on Red Carpet For The First Time in 20 Years — After He Took a Swipe at Her 'Messy' Divorce from Aaron Phypers
Charlie Sheen was surprised to see his one-time bitter ex, Denise Richards, walking the red carpet at the big premiere for his new Netflix documentary, RadarOnline.com can report.
The two were cordial and hugged it out before the event, even after Sheen took a swipe at his exes' crumbling current marriage.
Sheen and Richards were married from 2002 to 2006, and share two daughters, Sami and Lola. However, their divorce 20 years ago was a messy one, and the last time the two appeared on a red carpet together was in 2005.
The two have patched up their relationship since the divorce, and were most recently seen together in April, when the Major League star appeared on Richards' Bravo reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
And the pair were together again at Thursday's premiere for Sheen's two-part tell-all documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, coming out on September 10. He even gushed about Richards, calling her "gorgeous."
The 60-year-old, who was infamously fired from his CBS megahit Two and a Half Men after a drug-fueled meltdown in 2021, is now seven years sober and ready to open up.
The biography features the former star discussing his literal highs and lows, along with friends and family members, including Richards, former co-star Jon Cryer, actor Sean Penn, and even his former drug dealer, Marco.
Sheen's Swipe
Richards' reunion was even more of a shock considering Sheen's apparent glee at her separation from husband Aaron Phypers, who shut down his Malibu wellness center after being sued for alleged fraud.
The divorce has already turned ugly, with Phypers reportedly demanding spousal support from the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, claiming she now rakes in $250,000 a month from her new show, her OnlyFans account, and promotional gigs.
An insider claimed: "Charlie was never a fan of Aaron and thought the guy was smug and a leech. But he also hasn't got a lot of sympathy for Denise. They've had some contentious fights over the years. And she hasn't been there much for Charlie during his darkest days.
"Now she's dealing with this guy who is going to take her to the cleaners, and Charlie can say, 'I told you so.'"
Sheen's Downfall
At the height of his career, Sheen was the highest-paid actor on TV, pulling down a whopping $1.8million per episode of Two and a Half Men.
But he blew most of that money on booze, drugs, and prostitutes and found himself in and out of various rehab facilities.
During one relapse, Sheen went off on the hit show's creator, Chuck Lorre, leading to his firing and being replaced with Ashton Kutcher.
And he's expected to address it all in the new documentary.
Sheen Tells All
An official description of the doc states: "aka Charlie Sheen tracks his upbringing in Malibu to his effortless rise to megastardom – and dramatic fall, all within the public eye.
"With a stunning clarity earned through seven years of sobriety, Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he’s never discussed publicly before."
The description continues: "The most outrageous moments of Sheen’s life are revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him."