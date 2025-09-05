Charlie Sheen Reunites With 'Gorgeous' Ex-Wife Denise Richards on Red Carpet For The First Time in 20 Years — After He Took a Swipe at Her 'Messy' Divorce from Aaron Phypers

Sheen and Richards were married from 2002 to 2006, and share two daughters, Sami and Lola. However, their divorce 20 years ago was a messy one, and the last time the two appeared on a red carpet together was in 2005.

The two have patched up their relationship since the divorce, and were most recently seen together in April, when the Major League star appeared on Richards' Bravo reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

And the pair were together again at Thursday's premiere for Sheen's two-part tell-all documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, coming out on September 10. He even gushed about Richards, calling her "gorgeous."

The 60-year-old, who was infamously fired from his CBS megahit Two and a Half Men after a drug-fueled meltdown in 2021, is now seven years sober and ready to open up.

The biography features the former star discussing his literal highs and lows, along with friends and family members, including Richards, former co-star Jon Cryer, actor Sean Penn, and even his former drug dealer, Marco.