EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen 'Desperate to Get Ex Denise Richards Back' As He Thinks Actress-Turned OnlyFans Star 'Is Aging Incredibly Well'

The 59-year-old Two and a Half Men star even agreed to film for his 45-year-old ex-wife’s Bravo reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which premiered in March.

Our source revealed: "Rumor has it that Charlie’s feelings for Denise are stronger than ever, and who can blame him? She still exudes that jaw-dropping beauty, and honestly, he can’t seem to get enough of it. He thinks she looks better than ever.

"They've had their share of ups and downs, but now that they’re managing a genuine friendship while co-parenting, the chemistry is undeniable.