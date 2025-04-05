EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen 'Desperate to Get Ex Denise Richards Back' As He Thinks Actress-Turned OnlyFans Star 'Is Aging Incredibly Well'
Hard-living Charlie Sheen is still carrying a torch for his OnlyFans star ex-Denise Richards despite the pair enduring one of the most toxic splits in Hollywood.
The former couple have since buried the hatchet and now co-parent their daughters, Sami, 21 and Lola Rose, 19, and insiders say he still has strong feelings for his ex, who has been married to businessman Aaron Phypers for six years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 59-year-old Two and a Half Men star even agreed to film for his 45-year-old ex-wife’s Bravo reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which premiered in March.
Our source revealed: "Rumor has it that Charlie’s feelings for Denise are stronger than ever, and who can blame him? She still exudes that jaw-dropping beauty, and honestly, he can’t seem to get enough of it. He thinks she looks better than ever.
"They've had their share of ups and downs, but now that they’re managing a genuine friendship while co-parenting, the chemistry is undeniable.
"Sure, Denise is committed to her husband Aaron, but she certainly doesn’t shy away from the attention Charlie gives her.
"You can bet that whenever she's in a bind, she knows exactly who to call, and Charlie jumps at the chance to come to her rescue. While he claims his involvement in Denise Richards & Her Wild Things is all for their daughters, let’s not kid ourselves: it’s a convenient cover for his ongoing crush.
"People can’t help but notice the way he looks at her; it’s as if every lingering glance suggests that he’s still holding onto hope. If that door were to crack open one day, he’d be ready to step right through."
Sheen and Richards divorced in 2006.
According to divorce court documents, Richards accused the actor, whose hedonistic lifestyle was also said to have seen him splash $300-$400,000-a-year on prostitutes in the 90s, of "abusive and threatening behavior."
The reality star felt she had to "stop the cycle of abuse towards me and our children and Charlie’s continued threats of violence and statements that he is going to kill me."
She also claimed issues in their marriage first arose on their honeymoon, when Sheen who at the time was in recovery and attending Alcoholics Anonymous, started gambling and taking Xanax – something he asked her to keep a secret, per the court documents.
The TV personality later claimed her ex-husband – who has also had brushes with the law and revealed in 2015 that he was HIV-positive – displayed "inappropriate behaviour… and conduct" including sexual explicitness on the internet
Sheen responded in a statement: "Clearly the mother of my children has no interest in responsible co-parenting when it comes to my relationship with our girls."
But Richards said last month: "He’s very much a part of our lives, and the show is about our life. And I said, 'let’s support our daughters. You support your daughters. Please film with us.'
"And he did, and I’m glad that he did that."