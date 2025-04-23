Freddie Mercury's Family At War! Star’s Sister Secretly Spent $4m on Queen Memorabilia Put Up For Auction by His Ex Who Hoped To Cash In On Dead Frontman’s Fame

A source said: "Kashmira was angry and upset to see so many of her beloved brother's possessions become available for anyone to buy.

"So she went for a private viewing, anonymously, with Jamal and her PA before the auction to see which bits she wanted to try to get.

"Then when it came to auction time, Kashmira's PA went in person to Sotheby’s and was on the phone to Kashmira throughout.

"Kashmira watched online and told her PA how much to bid for each item.

"They had set aside a huge budget, so they were actually very happy with the final figure laid out, despite paying well over the estimated price for each one.

"Of course, Kashmira appreciates how adored Freddie was across the world, but she was saddened to think of some of his sentimental belongings not being with his loved ones."