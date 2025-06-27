EXCLUSIVE: More Pain For Cheryl — Singer 'Cowering in Terror For Herself and Son Bear' After Killer Stalker Flouted Court Ban By Turning Up At House

Bannister, 50, had a restraining order imposed on him after the court learned of his reign of harassment began when he first went to the performer's mansion in January 2024.

"It’s Dan. I’ve come to get Cheryl," the stalker said, captured by the doorbell's camera. Bannister was cuffed and jailed for four months in September 2024, and also got a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting her.

However, that did not stop him.

Bannister tried again on June 19, this time attending a building where Tweedy was said to be, but he was quickly arrested.