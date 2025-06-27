Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: More Pain For Cheryl — Singer 'Cowering in Terror For Herself and Son Bear' After Killer Stalker Flouted Court Ban By Turning Up At House

Cheryl Tweedy's stalker, Daniel Bannister, is back in the fold.

June 27 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Cheryl Tweedy’s killer stalker, Daniel Bannister, has decided to ignore a restraining order as he decided to show up at the singer's house, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The convicted criminal, who was previously behind bars for the manslaughter of a man at a homeless shelter, set his sights on the 41-year-old once again, leaving her terrified for her and her son Bear's safety

The Terror Returns

Tweedy's stalker once again attempted to confront her, despite a restraining order.

Bannister, 50, had a restraining order imposed on him after the court learned of his reign of harassment began when he first went to the performer's mansion in January 2024.

"It’s Dan. I’ve come to get Cheryl," the stalker said, captured by the doorbell's camera. Bannister was cuffed and jailed for four months in September 2024, and also got a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting her.

However, that did not stop him.

Bannister tried again on June 19, this time attending a building where Tweedy was said to be, but he was quickly arrested.

The creep pleaded guilty to a single count of breaching the restraining order and now faces five years behind bars. This latest encounter, however, is said to have left the former Girls Aloud singer shaken.

"This has left Cheryl cowering in terror and suffering panic attacks," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "She is calling in even more security and doesn't feel safe anywhere, while this man can get to her."

The source added: "It's a horrific state of affairs as she is still dealing with her grief over Liam (Payne). All she wants is to feel safe in herself and know her (son) is safe so she can process her grief."

'I Feared For My Child's Safety'

One of Bannister's attempts to Tweedy occurred in December 2024, just weeks after the X Factor UK judge had attended her ex Payne's funeral following his tragic death in Buenos Aires.

She told authorities at the time: "I immediately panicked when I saw Daniel. I was in a state of alarm and shock. I feared for my safety immediately, and I feared for my child’s safety.

"He was due back from the cinema and I didn’t want him to see Daniel."

Banniser had been back on the streets after serving his 30-month jail sentence in 2012 for manslaughter after he fatally attacked Rajendra Patel, 48, at a YMCA in London.

Following the ex-One Direction member's death, which occurred after he fell off a balcony, a distraught Tweedy, who she shared 8-year-old son Bear with, took to Instagram to break her silence.

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our seven-year-old son," she wrote at the time. "A son who now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

She continued: "What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day, Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future."

"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you," she concluded.

