EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne's Ex Cheryl 'Gripped With Panic' Over Warning Her Convicted Killer Stalker Could be Set Free Within WEEKS

The former lover of One Direction star Liam Payne is living in fear a convicted killer stalker will be freed from jail in weeks and resume his campaign of terror against her.

RadarOnline.com can reveal popstar Cheryl Cole, 41, has upped security at the $6m mansion in the United Kingdom she shares with eight-year-old Bear, the son she had with the tragic pop hunk, but she still has the specter of deranged Daniel Bannister hanging over her.

He's just been given a four-month sentence for breaching a restraining order after he turned up at the star’s home in December, leaving her feeling "distressed" and "terrified" for her and son Bear’s safety.

But because the crank has already spent three months in prison on remand, he could be released within weeks.