EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Takes Seven-Figure Deal to Promote Beauty Brand to 'Bury Her Pain Over Ex Liam Payne's Drug-Crazed Death’

Another insider confided in RadarOnline.com: "The advert has given her purpose at a time when she could have been swallowed by sadness. It was important to her that Bear was there with her on set during the shoot for the promo, too – she didn't want to be separated from him.

"But it is equally important that she had something professional to pour her energy into. She's using work as a shield from grief, sadness, and loneliness – and you can't really blame her."

The Nivea shoot, held in west London last month, was kept under wraps until Nivea's surprise announcement, with insiders telling us the tie-in is worth seven figures for Tweedy.

Its campaign opens with Tweedy stepping out of a black car in stiletto heels and a leather trench coat, before entering a studio.

She is shown holding a newspaper printed with the lyrics of her 2009 hit Fight For This Love alongside the date "August 2025." The caption reads: "This is right up our street," referencing her famous X Factor catchphrase.