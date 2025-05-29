EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne's 'Shattered' Ex Cheryl Launches Plan to do 'Everything She Can' To 'Stop Him Ending Up Like Tragic Dad' After He Inherits Singer's $32.5M Fortune

It's been seven months since Payne, 30, tragically died in a hotel fall in Buenos Aires, and his ex Cheryl, 41, was plunged into the center of a legal and emotional storm over the singer’s $32.5 million estate.

With no will in place, UK inheritance law named Bear, their eight-year-old son, as sole beneficiary, and Cheryl is now tasked with administering his fortune.

A trust is reportedly being established so Bear won’t receive access until age 25, but those close to the Girls Aloud star say she is battling overwhelming pressure.

Our insider warned: "She's completely overwhelmed. This is the last thing she ever thought she'd be facing.

"The scale of the money, the legal red tape, the pressure – it’s massive. She's scared of making a mistake. All she wants is to shield Bear, not just from people who might take advantage, but from the weight of growing up with so much too soon."

Cheryl and Payne first met in 2008 on The X Factor, where he was a contestant and she served as a judge.

They began dating in 2016 and welcomed Bear in March 2017.

Though they split in 2018, they remained close co-parents.