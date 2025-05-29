EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne's 'Shattered' Ex Cheryl Launches Plan to do 'Everything She Can' To 'Stop Him Ending Up Like Tragic Dad' After He Inherits Singer's $32.5M Fortune
Cheryl has declared she is doing everything in her power to protect her son Bear from the weight of sudden wealth following Liam Payne’s death – declaring: "He's not going to use that money to lie around and end up like his poor dad."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer is intent on teaching the boy the value of making his own money and of staying away fro the drugs that led to his tormented father's death.
Painful Journey
It's been seven months since Payne, 30, tragically died in a hotel fall in Buenos Aires, and his ex Cheryl, 41, was plunged into the center of a legal and emotional storm over the singer’s $32.5 million estate.
With no will in place, UK inheritance law named Bear, their eight-year-old son, as sole beneficiary, and Cheryl is now tasked with administering his fortune.
A trust is reportedly being established so Bear won’t receive access until age 25, but those close to the Girls Aloud star say she is battling overwhelming pressure.
Our insider warned: "She's completely overwhelmed. This is the last thing she ever thought she'd be facing.
"The scale of the money, the legal red tape, the pressure – it’s massive. She's scared of making a mistake. All she wants is to shield Bear, not just from people who might take advantage, but from the weight of growing up with so much too soon."
Cheryl and Payne first met in 2008 on The X Factor, where he was a contestant and she served as a judge.
They began dating in 2016 and welcomed Bear in March 2017.
Though they split in 2018, they remained close co-parents.
Loving Legacy
Payne once said: "She's one of the most, if not the most, important people in my life."
Speaking about Bear, he added: "He needs his dad in his life. I'm happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I'm hoping to keep it that way."
When news of Liam's death broke in October, Cheryl posted a photo of the former One Direction star cradling their newborn son, writing she was "navigating this earth-shattering event" and saying her grief was "indescribably painful."
Now, with Liam's estate in her hands, insiders say she is navigating far more than just her emotions.
"Cheryl had no idea Liam didn't have a will," a legal source familiar with the situation added. "It came as a massive shock. She's doing her best, working closely with a music industry lawyer, but it's a minefield. Every day throws up something new."
At the time of his death, Payne was dating 26-year-old American influencer Kate Cassidy.
The couple had been together for two years and were reportedly planning to marry.
Doomed Love Story
But with no legal ties, Cassidy is not entitled to any part of Liam’s estate – a reality that has made Cheryl nervous.
"Cheryl's mind went into overdrive," said a friend. "She can't help but wonder what Kate might be thinking. Even if nothing's been said, it adds stress to an already impossible situation."
Those close to Cassidy insist she harbors no resentment.
"Kate loved Liam – really loved him," said one associate. "She never cared about the money. She wouldn't want anyone other than Bear to inherit. That's not what this was ever about."
Despite the legal tangle, sources insist Cheryl's only focus is Bear's future.
one said: "She knows Liam adored Bear more than anything. That's her guiding light. That's what keeps her going through this nightmare."