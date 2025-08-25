Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Royal Expert Reveals Why It’s Vital Prince Harry is Welcomed Back into the Folds of the Firm — ‘His Family’s Emotional Wounds Need Healed’

A royal expert said welcoming Prince Harry back is crucial to healing his family’s emotional wounds.

Aug. 25 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

Prince Harry must be brought back into the royal family to begin repairing long-standing emotional wounds, an expert has argued, warning continued estrangement could deepen tensions within the monarchy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex has lived in California since 2020 with Meghan Markle, 43, after stepping back from royal duties.

Yet speculation continues the couple may at some stage return to official roles.

A source close to the situation claimed: "Harry still bears deep scars from losing his mother, and those were never properly healed. Leaving the royal family only made that pain even sharper."

Another insider added: "People dismiss him as resentful, but much of that comes from unresolved hurt. Rebuilding ties could finally give him the steadiness he has been missing."

Royal commentator Sarah Vine has also revealed she believes reconciliation is essential for Harry's well-being and for the institution he left behind, saying his grief over Princess Diana's death still reverberates nearly three decades later.

Vine said: "These are complex, deep-seated emotional wounds that may well take a lifetime to heal, if they ever will. That's why, fundamentally, taking steps to welcome the wayward duke back into the family is the right thing.

"When someone is in as much pain as Harry clearly is, they lash out at anyone within reach, especially those tied to them by blood."

She continued: But if you can grab them and hold them to your heart, show them the love and understanding they need, soothe their hurt with the balm of forgiveness, you can perhaps help them begin to move forward."

She contrasted Harry's situation with that of his older brother and future king, Prince William, 43, who she said has found "strength and stay" through his wife, the Princess of Wales, also 43.

By contrast, Vine argued, Markle has "reopened or even rubbed salt" into Harry's old wounds and encouraged him to step away from his family identity without building a healthier alternative.

Another royal insider supported her interpretation, saying: "Meghan hasn't guided him toward closure. Rather than building a fresh start, they left but remain fixated on the past – and that fixation is what keeps Harry stuck."

The call for reconciliation follows comments by author and royal expert Andrew Norman Wilson, who warned the monarchy faces a significant risk if the rift is not repaired before William becomes king.

"When Charles vacates the stage, as one day he must, and William is anointed, a middle-aged brother in exile, on non-speakers with the sovereign but with a potential audience of billions, could do incalculable damage," Wilson said.

He added: "It would be miles better, then, that the Sussexes be brought in from the cold. Both sides should be seeking, not only diplomatic and political help, but personal counsel."

