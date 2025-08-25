EXCLUSIVE: Royal Expert Reveals Why It’s Vital Prince Harry is Welcomed Back into the Folds of the Firm — ‘His Family’s Emotional Wounds Need Healed’

Vine said: "These are complex, deep-seated emotional wounds that may well take a lifetime to heal, if they ever will. That's why, fundamentally, taking steps to welcome the wayward duke back into the family is the right thing.

"When someone is in as much pain as Harry clearly is, they lash out at anyone within reach, especially those tied to them by blood."

She continued: But if you can grab them and hold them to your heart, show them the love and understanding they need, soothe their hurt with the balm of forgiveness, you can perhaps help them begin to move forward."

She contrasted Harry's situation with that of his older brother and future king, Prince William, 43, who she said has found "strength and stay" through his wife, the Princess of Wales, also 43.

By contrast, Vine argued, Markle has "reopened or even rubbed salt" into Harry's old wounds and encouraged him to step away from his family identity without building a healthier alternative.