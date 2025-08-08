Prince William and Harry Are Set to Face-Off at Cousin's Wedding — As Future King Wants No 'Warm Moment' With Disgraced Royal Amid Nasty Feud
Battling brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing feud is threatening to ruin an upcoming royal wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The siblings are both planning to attend the nuptials of cousin Peter Phillips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling. However, the warring princes want nothing to do with each other and plan to keep their distance, especially when it comes to the seating chart.
Treatment Fit for a Future King
"The feud is still active and raw," a senior palace insider told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack about the upcoming drama. "They made it clear: no photos, no interactions, and absolutely no sitting next to one another."
Sources told Shuter that William's team has pressed hard for prominent placement at the ceremony to reflect his status as Britain's future monarch.
"They insisted his seat reflect his future role as king," one insider blabbed. "And that means Harry’s position must be visibly beneath his. They don’t even try to hide the hierarchy anymore."
Harry's List of Demands
While Harry remains estranged from the royal family, he's reportedly still planning to attend his cousin's wedding and has snitty demands of his own.
The errant prince wants to make sure he has his highly treasured private security detail while in England, a separate arrival time from William, and a ban on appearing in wedding portraits that also include his brother.
"He doesn’t want to be part of some fake PR reunion," said a source close to Harry. “He’s not interested in pretending things are fine when they’re not.”
Tension-Filled Reception
Even the reception is going to be filled with tension thanks to the brothers' awkward reunion.
"They’ll be in the same room, but not in the same frame,” one family source said. "No speeches, no toasts, no warm moments. Just frost."
Peter, 47, is the son of King Charles III's younger sister, Princess Anne. This is his second marriage, and the newly engaged couple has yet to announce a wedding date or location.
In light of William's estrangement from Harry ever since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, Peter has become akin to a replacement brother to the king-in-waiting.
Peter Phillips Is Like a 'Brother' To William
"When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult not only for them but for the rest of the family, too," veteran royal reporter Jennie Bond told an outlet when discussing the rift in May 2024 between William and Harry amid the Prince of Wales' wife, Kate Middleton's, cancer battle. "Loyalties are tested, and there is no easy answer."
She continued: "This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family. His brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on. And so I'm really glad that William has a cousin who is almost like a brother to him in Peter Phillips."
Bond pointed to Phillips and his sister Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, as the close-knit group William made for himself after Harry so brutally burned him in his nasty tell-all memoir, Spare.
"I can imagine the three of them having a lot of fun together, she shared. "This is William's inner circle. People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough."
Bond predicted the men would be by William's side in the years ahead, unlike his wayward younger brother.
"I think it gave us a glimpse of the future for when William becomes King. He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy. I'm sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders," she added.