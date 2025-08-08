Prince William and Harry Are Set to Face-Off at Cousin's Wedding — As Future King Wants No 'Warm Moment' With Disgraced Royal Amid Nasty Feud

"When two people in a family fall out, it makes life very difficult not only for them but for the rest of the family, too," veteran royal reporter Jennie Bond told an outlet when discussing the rift in May 2024 between William and Harry amid the Prince of Wales' wife, Kate Middleton's, cancer battle. "Loyalties are tested, and there is no easy answer."

She continued: "This is a time when William needs all the love and support he can get from his family. His brother is not, and will not, be here to help or provide a shoulder to cry on. And so I'm really glad that William has a cousin who is almost like a brother to him in Peter Phillips."

Bond pointed to Phillips and his sister Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, as the close-knit group William made for himself after Harry so brutally burned him in his nasty tell-all memoir, Spare.

"I can imagine the three of them having a lot of fun together, she shared. "This is William's inner circle. People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough."

Bond predicted the men would be by William's side in the years ahead, unlike his wayward younger brother.

"I think it gave us a glimpse of the future for when William becomes King. He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy. I'm sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders," she added.