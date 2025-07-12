Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sussexes Ignite Fresh Royal War – With Their Latest Hire 'Biggest Insult Yet' to Palace

Split photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Royal Family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have just wasted their last chance to get back in with the family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 12 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Scheming Meghan Markle and hapless hubby Prince Harry have fired another stinging broadside at the British royal family by hiring a publicist once close to Princess Diana in a bid to repair their crumbling Netflix series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Sussexes have signed up Sam Rubinson, who previously promoted Netflix hits like The Crown, to be their director of communications at Archewell Studios. Sources said it's an act of war that will open greater fury in Harry's estranged brother, Prince William, and their father, King Charles.

"At this point, any bridge that's left between Meghan and the monarchy is in flames," a high-level palace source told RadarOnline.com. "I think this decision is a cynical plot cooked up to further stoke the fires of resentment between the House of Windsor."

sussexes ignite royal war new hire biggest insult palace
Source: MEGA

Sam Rubinson's hire sparks fresh fury from Prince William and King Charles.

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex and her 39-year-old husband are at war with the members of their own public relations team, including reps in Los Angeles and Europe, along with exes who worked for their failed foundation.

The couple came in on the heels of the cringeworthy – and widely criticized – memoir Spare, and a very awkward video featuring Harry, alone at 3 a.m., shaking their Labrador. Markle shared the video to celebrate her daughter's fourth birthday in June.

While more than 20 people have left Team Sussex in recent months, hiring Rubinson to push their brand's global popularity is considered by many to be their only feasible turnaround move.

'Incredibly Hurtful'

sussexes ignite royal war new hire biggest insult palace
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's PR gamble branded a 'cynical plot' by insiders at Buckingham Palace.

Netflix's former senior director of publicity promoted The Crown for three of its six seasons, unseating Bookman Palace by shifting storylines that included a young Harry wearing a Nazi uniform at a Halloween party and a scene depicting his mom, Diana, getting in a ghost car. Even worse, the show used that image in their flashing titles that sent the royal family unarmored.

The royals described the series as "sickening," with a pal of William saying: "It's incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix."

Renegade Harry, however, joked about the series, telling late-night host Stephen Colbert: "With my mom cast in with The Crown, I am seeing the courtiers written about it very funny or not."

No Apology From Prince Harry

sussexes ignite royal war new hire biggest insult palace
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla allegedly told Charles: 'We will act later or never.'

The long-simmering royal feud turned nuclear in early May after a British court ruled Harry, 39, fifth in line to the throne after William and his kids, is not entitled to state-funded security when he visits the U.K.

Harry howled at the decision as a scorched-earth TV interview, where he learned what it's now like to be burned with his wife and kids. At the same time, he insists that he wants to reconcile his rift with his family.

One close confidante revealed: "He could've said 'I'm sorry' to the royal family much earlier, and he wasn't ready."

'That'll Be Final'

sussexes ignite royal war new hire biggest insult palace
Source: MEGA

Netflix's 'The Crown' still haunts the royals with Diana's ghostly portrayal.

The royal family recently tried to portray a united front during the Trooping the Colour tradition, featuring a parade and flyover at Buckingham Palace. Charles appointed him first in command, minus Harry and Markle, who were not invited for the third consecutive year.

At one rather tense event, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, 77, allegedly spoke about Harry during a carriage ride procession, where they were seen smiling and waving to thousands lining the streets.

According to the lip reader, Camilla asked Charles: "What are you going to do about what is being rolled out? We will act later or never. It will be ignored or I will talk to Harry. That'll be final."

Camilla replied: "Oh, go understand."

sussexes ignite royal war new hire biggest insult palace
Source: MEGA

William may block Harry from their dad's funeral after latest Archewell stunt.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, future monarch William, 42, reportedly plans to start stripping the Sussexes of their titles, blocking them from attending Charles' funeral, and banning them from ever returning to royal life.

"Hiring Rubinson was the final slap in the face," a royal observer told us. "I don't know if he'll ever make amends with any of his family."

