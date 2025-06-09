Your tip
Meghan Markle Accused of Using Intimate Family Snaps of Visit to Disneyland As Part of Cynical 'PR Plan'

After claiming they want 'privacy,' Meghan Markle shared intimate snaps from the family's Disneyland trip.

June 9 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has been accused of using her intimate family photos as part of a cynical "PR plan."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Hollywood actress uploaded a handful of new Instagram photos to celebrate her daughter Lilibet's fourth birthday at Disneyland along with Prince Harry and their son Archie.

As seen in Markle's video, the former Hollywood actress, Prince Harry and their two kids went on a handful of rides, met a few of the Disney characters and indulged in some food at the park.

While the little family appeared to be soaking in the happiest place on earth – a body language expert pointed out a few gestures that suggest Markle had certain intentions behind her Instagram post.

According to body language expert Judi James, the couple was looking to display a "sense of unity" in their roles as parents while also "signaling affection" by placing their hands on their children's backs.

James continued to explain to the Daily Mail that a camera appears to be the "third person" in their marriage, as it continues to follow their "every move."

She added: "The fact it follows from back view suggests a deliberate plan for this view of themselves as a couple and as doting, playful parents to be presented to the public.

"Their body language looks synchronized here, suggesting this PR aspect is a mutual objective.

"But there are also moments where Harry and Meghan become children themselves, appearing on one ride screaming, mouth open in excitement.

"These views and glimpses seem to align in intention with the twerking videos as a Harry and Meghan re-brand, trying to show them as a more 'normal' couple and fun-based family behind the 'celebrity' and 'regal' facades."

In honor of her daughter's birthday, the former Suits star shared a video of herself dancing in a hospital room to induce labor.

Markle captioned the video: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!"

After the actress shared the video, conspiracy theorists were instead focused on calling out Markle for apparently not being pregnant and accused her of faking her baby bump.

One person said: "That is not a pregnant belly. It’s a cushion or pillow. Pregnant bellies are not lumpy."

Another added: "That’s not how a pregnant woman's belly looks!"

Wanting Privacy?

Besides accusing Markle of "faking" her baby bump, other users also questioned why the former actress shared the intimate moment after claiming she and Prince Harry "wanted privacy."

In an interview with The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward accused Meghan of being a hypocrite before adding: "They can do what they like, but why put it online?

"Does Meghan have no boundaries? I think it’s vulgar, unnecessary, attention-seeking.

"They make such a point about privacy and security, and then they put stuff out there. Meghan can’t resist putting it out there.

"I think it’s completely hypocritical for everything she stands for. It’s very embarrassing."

