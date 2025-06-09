Meghan Markle Accused of Using Intimate Family Snaps of Visit to Disneyland As Part of Cynical 'PR Plan'

As seen in Markle's video, the former Hollywood actress, Prince Harry and their two kids went on a handful of rides, met a few of the Disney characters and indulged in some food at the park.

While the little family appeared to be soaking in the happiest place on earth – a body language expert pointed out a few gestures that suggest Markle had certain intentions behind her Instagram post.

According to body language expert Judi James, the couple was looking to display a "sense of unity" in their roles as parents while also "signaling affection" by placing their hands on their children's backs.

James continued to explain to the Daily Mail that a camera appears to be the "third person" in their marriage, as it continues to follow their "every move."