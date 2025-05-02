Meghan Markle ‘Should Go Back To Acting’ Blasts Top Chef Who Reveals Netflix Sent Him a Legal Letter After Slamming Her Flop Cooking Series
Meghan Markle has been told to "go back to acting" by a top chef who claims Netflix sent him a legal letter for slamming her new cooking series.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jameson Stocks, dubbed "the U.K.'s next culinary star," laid into With Love, Meghan by saying the show was "forced and fake" and "painful to watch."
And now he claims to have been sent a legal letter by the streamer for venting his views.
He told the Daily Mail: "I got a lawyer's letter from Netflix after I spoke out against her, warning me."
He added: "I proper p----- them off. Netflix did not like it and came after me."
Stocks, 41, had advised Markle to steer clear of the kitchen and return to her acting profession, describing the ex-Suits star, 43, as "quite a good actress" and insisting "people should stick to what they do best."
And despite claiming that Netflix has threatened him with legal action, the chef — who has previously cooked for King Charles — insists he won't be silenced.
He said: "I am not taking any notice.
"How can she get all this money from Netflix? I don't think she can cook, and I don't think she should be teaching people to cook either."
Stocks is also skeptical about the success of Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever. He says: 'Her jam sold out in minutes.
"I think they probably only had about ten of each product."
Stocks slammed Markle's cooking skills last month after watching a segment of the Duchess's With Love, Meghan show when she was using a hob.
He said: "Honestly, I find it hard to understand why she would choose the back hob to cook on when the front one is available, especially since she's positioned right over the food. Being closer to the pan grants better control compared to reaching over."
As a father, he acknowledged the risk of young children being in the kitchen and added: "The only reason I can think of is to keep it out of children's reach, but even then, it seems like an odd method of cooking when stood there."
On whether she deserves a second series, he added: "The last time I discussed this topic, I faced a significant amount of criticism, but I also received a tremendous amount of support and affection. No matter what Meghan Markle does, even if it's outstanding, I believe she will always encounter some form of backlash."
The chef continued: "However, when the content produced by Netflix for her is as poor as it has been, it's bound to spark divisive discussions.
"I genuinely feel that Netflix missed an opportunity here; viewers appreciate seeing Meghan's human side, like her demeanor during the Grenfell tragedy, hands-on and helping, not in a rented house in beautiful designer outfits, baking cakes, it's just not real life with the cost of living crisis.
"Personally, I would like to see a more authentic program that brings out her fun and natural side. I find it hard to watch the current programming, as it feels quite awkward and fake."