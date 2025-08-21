EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew is a 'Threat to the Monarchy' – Prince William Abandons Disgraced Duke Over Ties to Pedo Jeffrey Epstein After Ghislaine Maxwell's Sit-down With Feds

According to tipsters, Prince Andrew is terrified that Maxwell has flipped on him, potentially derailing his plans to worm his way back into a cushy palace position – especially after William, 43, assumes the throne from his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, 76.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britain's Duke of York was stripped of his royal duties and paycheck by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2021 after Epstein's sex slave Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew for allegedly raping her when she was 17. The prince denied Giuffre's accusations but paid her an estimated $16 million to settle her suit.

Epstein, 66, was found hanged in his Manhattan jail cell under mysterious circumstances in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, and 41-year-old Virginia was discovered dead in April at her Australian home. Officials claim both deaths were suicides.