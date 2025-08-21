EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew is a 'Threat to the Monarchy' – Prince William Abandons Disgraced Duke Over Ties to Pedo Jeffrey Epstein After Ghislaine Maxwell's Sit-down With Feds
Disgusted Prince William has abandoned his scandalous uncle Andrew – as the royal outcast's jailbird pal Ghislaine Maxwell was questioned by the feds about the 65-year-old pervert prince and the late Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring in a bid to cut a deal with the U.S. government, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"William looks upon Andrew as a threat to the monarchy," a palace insider confides. "In his view, Andrew has done nothing but bring shame and disgrace to the royal family."
Prince Andrew's Fears
According to tipsters, Prince Andrew is terrified that Maxwell has flipped on him, potentially derailing his plans to worm his way back into a cushy palace position – especially after William, 43, assumes the throne from his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, 76.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britain's Duke of York was stripped of his royal duties and paycheck by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2021 after Epstein's sex slave Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew for allegedly raping her when she was 17. The prince denied Giuffre's accusations but paid her an estimated $16 million to settle her suit.
Epstein, 66, was found hanged in his Manhattan jail cell under mysterious circumstances in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, and 41-year-old Virginia was discovered dead in April at her Australian home. Officials claim both deaths were suicides.
Prince William Wants 'Nothing' To Do With Prince Andrew
The insider noted that Andrew isn't a favorite of his brother, the king, but added: "William will have nothing to do with him. He has turned his back on Andrew. He wants no part of the Ghislaine scandal that's brewing all over again."
Disgraced socialite Maxwell was reportedly grilled for nine hours by the U.S. Department of Justice at a courthouse in Tallahassee before being returned to the city's federal pen.
Sources claimed Maxwell – who was sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking and conspiracy related to Epstein's abuse of underage girls – dished about the rich and powerful friends of her pedophile boss in hopes of securing a pardon from President Donald Trump.
Possible Future Danger For Prince Andrew
"There's a very real danger that Maxwell will spill details that Andrew will be forced to address or defend," the insider explained. "Maxwell has no reason to protect him.
"All he can do is sit and wait to see how it all plays out."
However, the source warned that the royals are "sick to death" of the dishonor Andrew has brought upon the family and may "boot" him from the fold "once and for all" – with the support of William, who isn't willing to risk his uncle's return to public duties.