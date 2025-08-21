EXCLUSIVE: Gay Rumors, Secret Love Child Allegations and a 'Publicity Stunt' Marriage – Radar Lifts the Lid on Hollywood Heartthrob Rock Hudson's Untold Story

It was his big secret: He was gay. While Rock Hudson was out to his closest friends – and every actor and crew member on every movie set seemed to be in the know that he was gay, as well – he died on Oct. 2, 1985, from AIDS at age 59, never publicly acknowledging his true sexuality.

Now, 40 years later, RadarOnline.com has learned that being gay wasn't the only secret the matinee idol – who famously romanced Elizabeth Taylor and a host of other Hollywood actresses onscreen – was determined to take to his grave. "There were many secrets," one insider said of the late heartthrob, who made millions of moviegoers –women and men alike – swoon.

"While he didn't have many long-term romances, he had affairs with other actors. Also, there were rumors of a love child. And what did his wife really know?"