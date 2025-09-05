Your tip
Convicted Quadruple Killer Bryan Kohberger Diagnosed with 4 Mental Disorders Before He Pleaded Guilty to Brutal Slayings — After He Looked Up 'Sociopathic Traits' On Phone

Bryan Kohberger was diagnosed with several mental disorders.

Sept. 5 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Months before pleading guilty to killing four college students, Bryan Kohberger was diagnosed with four mental disorders, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents, the 30-year-old creep was diagnosed with high-functioning autism, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) in February 2025.

Is Kohberger A Sociopath?

Kohberger was diagnosed with high-functioning autism, OCD, ADHD, and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder.

Kohberger, however, did not use his disorders as a reason for the murders when he pleaded guilty to killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl while they slept on November 13, 2025.

Earlier this year, Kohberger's phone was discovered to have been filled with disturbing searches, including "sociopathic traits," after the FBI analyzed it.

Some of the searches included such phrases as "Sociopathic Traits in College Student," as well as "Can Psychopaths Behave Prosocially?" He reportedly also did a search for pornography that included the words "sleeping" and "drugged."

The suspected killer's phone also included plenty of photos of young women at Washington State and the University of Idaho, many of whom were wearing bathing suits.

Kohberger Avoids The Death Penalty...But Not Wrath Of Victims' Families

Kohberger's diagnoses were discovered before his gulty plea.

Following the vile murders, Kohberger's phone also reportedly had a search for "University of Idaho Murders," and searches about infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, as well as a YouTube video discussing the Idaho victims.

Due to his guilty plea, Kohberger was able to avoid the death penalty, a decision that left his victims' families raging.

"It's true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho," a statement from Goncalves' family read on Facebook. "They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support."

Goncalves' sister, Alivea, did destroy Kohberger while in court, as she called him "delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else. All of that effort just to seem important."

Hell Behind Bars Revealed

He avoided the death penalty with his guilty plea and was sentenced to life.

Kohberger is currently serving his sentence at Idaho Maximum Security Institution, but to no one's surprise, he isn't exactly living it up behind bars.

The former criminology student has been crying nonstop since being sentenced to life, including claims that fellow inmates have been making sexual threats.

On July 30, Kohberger reportedly sent a note to Deputy Warden Dietz, asking for a transfer from J-Block to B-Block "immediately," after he accused inmates of nonstop "minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment."

Days later, the murderer then claimed he was getting harassed sexually, accusing an inmate of telling him, "I'll b--- f-- you." He went on to accuse another prisoner of making the menacing threat: "The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's."

The killer has been complaining behind bars, claiming he's being harassed.

In response, the prison told RadarOnline.com they will now be making more of an effort to keep Kohberger's life behind bars away from the public.

"... IDOC ( Idaho Department of Correction) seeks to clarify that additional scrutiny will be applied to future requests for public records concerning any individual in IDOC custody," they told us in a statement.

"The media and the public can expect that similar public records requests submitted in the future may be denied altogether or may produce records that will be redacted consistent with the Idaho Public Records Act in order to protect the safety and security of the prison population, staff, and our operations."

As for Kohberger's complaints, they said: "We also take reports of threats and harassment seriously. Each matter is investigated thoroughly, and when appropriate, we take disciplinary action in accordance with our policies and the law."

