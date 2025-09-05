Fired Food Network Star Paula Deen Speaks Out About Racial Slur Scandal in Explosive New Documentary More Than a Decade After Her Multimillion-Dollar Empire Was Destroyed

Canceled: The Paula Deen Story premieres Saturday, September 6, at the Toronto International Film Festival. The documentary "traces the history" of the celebrity chef and "reconsiders the scandal that exploded her multi-million dollar empire," according to its description.

The one-time star has dealt with personal and professional woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers.

In the years since, several of her southern-style restaurants have closed their doors, and she has been shunned by her former network.

The 78-year-old admits in the documentary she is worried her slip-up will be her lasting legacy.

"When they lay me down, I do not want on my tombstone, 'Here lies the body of a racist,'" she confessed.