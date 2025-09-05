'Grouchy' Sydney Sweeney Cuts Off American Eagle Questions While Promoting New Movie As Controversial Ad Sparks 'Massive' Shares Soar

And that's despite reports that both American Eagle's sales and share prices have rocketed on the back of the ads.

Sweeney is promoting her movie, in which she plays fighter Christy Martin, at the Toronto International Film Festival, and she's made it clear the American Eagle controversy is not up for discussion.

She said: "I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it.

"I'm not there to talk about jeans. The movie's about Christy (Martin), and that's what I'll be there to talk about."