Sydney Sweeney

'Grouchy' Sydney Sweeney Cuts Off American Eagle Questions While Promoting New Movie As Controversial Ad Sparks 'Massive' Shares Soar

picture of Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle billboard
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has told all concerned her American Eagle controversy won't be discussed as she promotes her new movie.

Sept. 5 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney shut down questions about her controversial American Eagle adverts while promoting her latest movie.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 27, is keen for the furore surrounding the "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" campaign not to overshadow her performance in her new boxing biopic, Christy.

What Did She Say?

picture of Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle billboard
Source: AmericanEagle/YouTube

Sweeney wants attention solely focused on her new boxing biopic.

And that's despite reports that both American Eagle's sales and share prices have rocketed on the back of the ads.

Sweeney is promoting her movie, in which she plays fighter Christy Martin, at the Toronto International Film Festival, and she's made it clear the American Eagle controversy is not up for discussion.

She said: "I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it.

"I'm not there to talk about jeans. The movie's about Christy (Martin), and that's what I'll be there to talk about."

Boxing Clever

picture of sydney sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney is playing U.S. fighter Christy Martin which she's promoting at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, which premieres Friday, September 5, chronicles pioneering female boxer Martin's rise as she became America's most well-known female boxer in the 1990s.

Sweeney added: "I was blown away that her story wasn't more known on a universal, global level because it's just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life."

When the AE ad campaign launched earlier this summer, some social media users lashed out at the adverts, accusing the company's tagline of saying "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" as encouraging her racial superiority and likening the promotion to "Nazi propaganda."

American Eagle's Risk Pays Off

picture of Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle billboard
Source: AmericanEagle/YouTube

The actress's ads have helped American Eagle enjoy a surge in sales.

In one of the American Eagle spots, Sweeney says, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring," then turns to the camera and adds, "My jeans are blue."

Print ads show the denim-clad actress alongside the slogan, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes," before the last word is crossed out and replaced with "Jeans."

"Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” American Eagle said, defending itself amid uproar. "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

picture of Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle billboard
Source: AmericanEagle/YouTube

Sweeney has been credited for American Eagle's $1.28billion revenue boost.

According to a new report, the brand announced $1.28billion in revenue for the quarter ending August 2, making up for its second-highest total ever, and all credits reportedly go to Sweeney.

Chief marketing officer Craig Brommers praised the results during the company’s earnings call, stating, "Sweeney is a winner, and in just six weeks, the campaign has generated unprecedented new customer acquisition."

Photo of Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The 'White Lotus' star has recently started dating music exec Scooter Braun., according to reports.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday, September 4, Sweeney has "humiliated" Scooter Braun by insisting their new romance remains "casual," as he wants to make things official.

The Euphoria star considers herself "single" and does not claim Braun is her "boyfriend," although she does enjoy his "company."

A source told the Daily Mail the billionaire music exec "wants something more and something official," while Sweeney is "being very carefree."

The pair have enjoyed "multiple dates" in recent weeks after their relationship blossomed in Venice when they both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in June.

