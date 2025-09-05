Meghan Markle's Latest Humiliation: Second Season of Duchess' Netflix Show Fails to Crack Top 10 After Critics Brand Series 'Needy' and 'Self-Indulgent'

Her first season of With Love, Meghan, by contrast, debuted inside the top 10 chart after netting 2.6million views in its first week.

Not only did Season 2 fail to rank by Netflix’s metrics, it also didn't make the Luminate’s Top 50 Streaming Charts for the period between August 22 and 28.

The company, which collects and analyzes industry data about U.S. views, showed that With Love, Meghan racked up fewer than 1.11million views in its first two days.

The disappointing ratings come as critics blasted the series for being "tone deaf", "needy" and "self-indulgent."