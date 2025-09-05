Meghan Markle's Latest Humiliation: Second Season of Duchess' Netflix Show Fails to Crack Top 10 After Critics Brand Series 'Needy' and 'Self-Indulgent'
Meghan Markle has suffered fresh humiliation after the second season of her Netflix series failed to crack the streamer's Top 10 list.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the eight-parter, which dropped on August 26, racked up less than 2.1million views in its first week.
Poorly Received
Her first season of With Love, Meghan, by contrast, debuted inside the top 10 chart after netting 2.6million views in its first week.
Not only did Season 2 fail to rank by Netflix’s metrics, it also didn't make the Luminate’s Top 50 Streaming Charts for the period between August 22 and 28.
The company, which collects and analyzes industry data about U.S. views, showed that With Love, Meghan racked up fewer than 1.11million views in its first two days.
The disappointing ratings come as critics blasted the series for being "tone deaf", "needy" and "self-indulgent."
New Deal
And that's despite Meghan’s celeb pals, including Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, Jay Shetty, appearing.
The show follows a similar format to the first season, which sees the former actress share tips and tricks for hosting at home and getting in tune with at-home hobbies.
In addition to its celeb factor, it also features guest appearances from David Chang, Christina Tosi, Radhi Devlukia Samin Nosrat and José Andrés.
The ratings will no doubt be a disappointment for Netflix, which had recently prolonged its deal with Markle and Prince Harry.
Critics Lash Out
The new deal is looser than before and gives the streamer first refusal on new projects, but is also worth far less for the Sussexes than their previous $100 million agreement, which they inked in September 2020.
The flop second season comes just weeks after season one of Markle’s show failed to rank among the platform’s top 300 most-watched titles between January and June 2025.
The series ranked 383rd with just 5.3million views since its March debut — unprecedented numbers for a Netflix original that has been renewed.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week the Duchess of Sussex believes her Netflix series has been hijacked by a wave of celebrity distractions – with friends claiming Taylor Swift's engagement announcement is the latest blow that has left her convinced of a coordinated "conspiracy campaign" against her efforts.
One insider told us: "Meghan is convinced there's a showbiz conspiracy to kill her momentum.
"She feels every time she has a big launch, something massive lands that overshadows it.
"She sees Taylor's announcement as part of that pattern. Meghan truly believes forces – including the royal family – and 'dark PR arts' are being deployed in the background to keep her out of the spotlight after her attacks on the royal family."
Another added: "She worries there is a deliberate attempt to clip her wings, and sees herself as a Princess Diana-type figure in this way, as she is convinced the royals are out to get her.
"But the reality is, she's deluded and of no real interest compared to an A-lister like Taylor."